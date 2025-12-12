Indian Railways Sees Record Drop In Accidents, Safety At All-Time High

The safety of passengers on Indian Railways has reached record levels, with annual consequential train accidents dropping sharply from an average of 171 per year during 2004-2014 to just 11 in 2025-26 (till November), according to the Ministry of Railways.

Investment and Technological Upgrades Drive Safety

According to the Ministry, the steep decline in accidents is a result of sustained investment in safety and technological upgrades. The expenditure on safety-related activities has grown nearly threefold from Rs 39,463 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,16,470 crore in the current fiscal. Fog safety devices, which aid visibility in low-visibility conditions, have increased 288 times, from 90 units in 2014 to 25,939 units in 2025. The Ministry highlighted the completion of Centralised Electronic Interlocking and Track-Circuiting systems in 21 stations each over the past four months.

Other measures taken to improve safety include: Vigilance Control Devices are installed in all locomotives to enhance the alertness of Loco Pilots. Modern track structures, mechanised track-laying machines, longer rail panels, and ultrasonic flaw detection of rails.

Enhanced Security and Inter-Agency Coordination

On-Ground Patrolling and Prevention

The Railways are taking several steps for better coordination with the State Police and GRP to ensure coordinated action, prevent incidents, and monitor them effectively.

Frequent patrolling of identified black spots and vulnerable sections is being jointly carried out by Railwaymen, RPF, GRP, and Civil Police. Special teams have been formed to patrol high-risk areas and vulnerable sections, with intelligence being shared to mitigate threats effectively.

Regular drives are conducted to remove materials lying near railway tracks that miscreants could potentially use to obstruct trains. People living near railway tracks are being sensitised about the consequences of placing foreign material on tracks, tampering with rail components, and are urged to keep watch and report any suspicious activity immediately.

High-Level Committees and Intelligence Sharing

State-Level Security Committee of Railways (SLSCR) meetings are held in each State under the chairmanship of the DGsP/Commissioner of Police of the respective State or Union Territory, with representatives from RPF, GRP, and Intelligence units.

Close liaison is maintained by RPF with State Police and GRP authorities at all levels to control crime, register cases, investigate them, and maintain law and order in railway premises as well as on running trains, with a focus on sabotage incidents and intelligence sharing.

Practical steps are being undertaken to prevent such incidents. In addition, specialised agencies such as the NIA and the CBI are involved, as per the scenario.

In addition to Central and State Intelligence agencies, the intelligence units of the RPF, i.e., CIB and SIB, are regularly sensitised and instructed to collect intelligence and take necessary action, in coordination with police authorities, to detect and prevent sabotage attempts.

State-Level Security Committee of Railways (SLSCR) meetings have strengthened collaboration between the Railways and state police authorities. "Effective steps are being undertaken to prevent incidents of sabotage, with specialised agencies involved as per the scenario," the Ministry stated.

Steep Decline in Accidents Confirmed

The Ministry of Railways emphasised that these measures, along with preventive maintenance, staff training, and modern safety protocols, have collectively contributed to a sharp reduction in accidents, ensuring a safer journey for passengers nationwide.

To improve Safety in train operations, several measures have been taken by Indian Railways. As a consequence of various safety measures taken over the years, there has been a steep decline in the number of accidents. Consequential Train Accidents have reduced from 135 in 2014-15 to 31 in 2024-25 as shown in the graph below. It may be noted that the Consequential Train Accidents during the period 2004-14 was 1711 (average 171 per annum), which has declined to 31 in 2024-25 and further to 11 in 2025-26 (upto November, 2025). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)