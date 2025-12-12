Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Grave Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

2025-12-12 02:05:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the Alley of Honors to commemorate National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as December 12 marks the 22nd anniversary of the passing of the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, world-renowned politician, and National Leader of the Azerbaijani people.

Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the National Leader's grave.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva then placed flowers at the grave of the National Leader's wife, outstanding ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They also paid their respects to prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev by placing flowers at their graves.

