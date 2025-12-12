President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Grave Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the National Leader's grave.
The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva then placed flowers at the grave of the National Leader's wife, outstanding ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
They also paid their respects to prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev by placing flowers at their graves.
