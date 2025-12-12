Kashmir In Grip Of Cold Wave

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The minimum temperature in Kashmir remained below the freezing point as cold conditions persisted across the valley, officials said on Friday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, down from the previous night's minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

They said the night temperature was 2.4 degrees below the normal for this time of the season.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum in north Kashmir's Kupwara settled at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, and Kokernag in south Kashmir registered a low of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, they said.

The night temperature at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, settled at a low of zero degrees Celsius.

Pulwama, in south Kashmir, was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, while the neighbouring Shopian registered a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius, the officials said.