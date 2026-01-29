Temperatures To Rise Gradually After Lingering Cold Spell

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- A lingering cold and moist air mass continues to affect Jordan on Thursday, keeping temperatures low and skies mostly cloudy across much of the Kingdom, before conditions begin to improve heading into the weekend, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.The department reported that Thursday's weather will remain cold in most areas, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a continued chance of light, scattered rain in northern and central regions until around midday. Southwesterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, occasionally strengthening in eastern parts of the Kingdom.The Meteorological Department warned of reduced visibility during the morning hours due to fog forming over high mountain areas, plains, and parts of the Badia, in addition to slippery road conditions in locations affected by rainfall.A noticeable rise in temperatures is expected on Friday, marking the beginning of a gradual shift toward more stable conditions. While the weather will remain relatively cold in most regions, it will be relatively warmer in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-level clouds are expected, with moderate southwesterly winds that may become active at times.Conditions on Saturday are forecast to follow a similar pattern, with relatively cold weather persisting in most regions and milder conditions in low-lying areas. Clouds will appear at different altitudes, accompanied by moderate southwesterly winds.Temperatures are expected to climb further on Saturday to levels 6–8 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages, the department said. The weather will turn mild in most regions and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, under partly cloudy skies with medium- and high-level clouds and moderate southerly winds.For Thursday, temperatures in eastern Amman are forecast to range between 13 C and 8 C, and between 11 C and 6 C in western Amman. The northern highlands will see temperatures of 9 C to 5 C, while the Sharah highlands will range between 10 C and 6 C. In the Badia, temperatures are expected to reach 16 C during the day and drop to 6 C at night.Temperatures in the northern Jordan Valley will range between 19 C and 11 C, rising to 23 C and 13 C in the southern Jordan Valley. The Dead Sea area is expected to record temperatures of 22 C to 12 C, while Aqaba will see highs of 24 C and lows of 14 C.