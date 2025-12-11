Priyanka Chopra: Working Very Hard On Not Always Trying To Be The Tough Girl

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) One of India's finest stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas says embracing vulnerability has become an essential part of her personal evolution, especially in a world that celebrates relentless strength.

The global star adds that she's working hard on trying to be a lot more emotionally honest with herself and“not always try to be the tough girl.”

Asked what does vulnerability mean to her in a world that expects constant strength?

“It's hard to show it, I think,” Priyanka, who has produced the film“Born Hungry”, told IANS in an interview.

“The world expects constant strength, which is why this movie will really move you, because it is a beautiful amalgamation of strength and vulnerability and that's not easy to do,” added the actress.

Reflecting on her journey, the actress said the pressure to appear tough had shaped much of her early life.

“It's really not easy to show your real self and your real feelings. I'm working very hard on trying to be a lot more emotionally honest with myself and not always try to be the tough girl."

"I was raised like that. I was raised to always, you know, never show the chinks in your armour. No one should see how difficult your journey was, only the good should be out there,” said Priyanka, who is often seen as an epitome of strength and confidence.

The star, who has created waves with her performances in India and abroad, asserts that it's okay to be“messy and to fail.”

“As I grow older, I feel like we need to come to terms with authentic reality and not have to project some sort of image. Just really be yourself. And it's OK to be messy. It's OK to fail. It's OK to succeed. It's OK to be human - because that's all part of being human.

Playing on optics and trying to look a certain way... I don't know.”

She added that motherhood has played a role in reshaping the way she sees herself.

“Maybe it's becoming a mom, or maybe something else has shifted in my life, but I really seek human connection. I'm trying to work on myself and unlearn the habits we, as girls, had to adopt, becoming so tough and tenacious just to survive in difficult environments,” said Priyanka, who is married to American pop star Nick Jonas and has an adorable daughter named Malti.

“Now I'm trying to learn how to bring out that vulnerable side of myself. It's the journey I'm on right now,” she added.