Renewable Energy Set To Surpass Coal As World's Main Power Source In 2025

2025-10-12 08:07:17
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Renewable energy sources are projected to overtake coal as the world's largest source of electricity in the first half of 2025, Azernews reports IFLScience.

Experts describe this shift as a pivotal milestone in the global transition away from fossil fuels.

According to data from a recent report by Ember, solar and wind energy continue to expand rapidly, with solar power leading the growth. Solar energy alone accounts for 83% of the current increase, as its production rose by 31% in the first six months of last year.

Analysts note that this development highlights the accelerating pace of global decarbonization efforts and the growing role of renewables in ensuring sustainable energy security.

