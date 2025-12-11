Alia Bhatt Receives Golden Globes Horizon Award At Red Sea Film Festival

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt received the Golden Globes Horizon Award at the Red Sea International Film Festival, accompanied by a special retrospective celebrating her journey in cinema.

Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, confirmed the news on Instagram, stating, "Congratulations to Alia Bhatt, this year's Golden Globes Horizon Award honouree-an exceptional talent whose global impact reflects the rising creative energy of the Middle East, Asia, and beyond."

Alia Bhatt, along with Tunisian actress Hend Sabry, were named this year's recipients at the festival, recognising their impact in film and television.

Alia called it an "honour" and emphasised its significance for aspiring performers and women in cinema.

"At a time when global voices are coming together to tell more inclusive and impactful stories, this recognition feels especially meaningful. The Golden Globes are an iconic part of the global awards universe, and I am delighted to be part of it and look forward to continuing my career in telling more stories of powerful and deserving women," Alia was quoted as saying on the official website of the Golden Globes.

Alia also teased her much-anticipated upcoming film, Alpha, which she described as a "risk" due to its female-led action narrative.

"Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that's also a risk, because you've not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have performed," she was quoted as saying by Deadline.

Alpha, the seventh film in the Yash Raj Films Universe, stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

Produced under Yash Raj Films, the movie is slated for release on April 17, 2026, and is expected to mark a milestone in female-led action cinema in India.