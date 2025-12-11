8Th Edition Of The Human Rights Exhibition: An Interactive Community Experience

MENAFN - Amman Net) The 8th edition of the“Human Rights Today and Every Day” exhibition was launched in Zarqa, organized by the Community Media Network in partnership with the Naya Community Network and supported by the European Union, coinciding with the 77th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The event took place at the Naya Community Network headquarters from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., featuring a range of interactive and awareness-raising activities aimed at promoting human rights values and embedding them as part of daily life in society.

Dawood Kattab, Director General of the Community Media Network, emphasized that the exhibition's goal is to connect citizens with civil society organizations concerned with women's, children's, and labor rights, among others, and to educate them about their rights and how to claim and defend them.

Kattab explained that this 8th edition marks the exhibition's first move from the capital, Amman, to Zarqa, aiming to expand access to human rights principles across different groups and regions, with plans to extend it later to northern and southern governorates.

Angela Martini, Deputy Head of the European Union Delegation in Jordan, affirmed the EU's commitment to defending human rights both domestically and internationally, noting that these rights are fundamental pillars of any society.

Martini added that addressing today's human rights challenges requires constant reminders of their importance and practicing them in everyday life. She emphasized that the EU's support for human rights extends from the political level to community initiatives, through backing small projects that raise awareness among all age groups. She also praised civil society initiatives in Jordan, highlighting the vital role of youth and local communities in promoting human rights values and making them a daily practice rather than just an annual occasion.

Zarqa Governor Dr. Firas Abu Qaoud remarked that the current human rights exhibition is distinguished by the diversity and richness of participating entities, enabling visitors to receive genuine consultations and direct follow-up in various fields offered by the specialized institutions present at the exhibition.

Abu Qaoud added that the idea of holding this annual exhibition, organized by the Community Media Network in the governorates, is a new initiative that deserves to be replicated across other regions. He emphasized the governorate's key and direct role in following up on human rights issues, given the large number of cases in Zarqa, which include family, children, and labor matters. He praised the importance of such exhibitions in raising awareness, particularly where some groups have limited knowledge, stressing the need for awareness campaigns and necessary services to address these issues.

The governor also pointed out that Zarqa, with a population exceeding two million, is characterized by a wide variety of social and legal issues. He stressed the importance of generalizing such exhibitions across other governorates to broaden public awareness of human rights.

Abu Qaoud concluded by affirming that these activities contribute to building a rights-aware society, and that the governorate will continue supporting initiatives that promote social justice and empower citizens in all fields.

