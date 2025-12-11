Dick Van Dyke Credits His Longevity To His Positive Outlook And Research Says Optimists Live Longer

MENAFN - The Conversation) Dick Van Dyke, the legendary American actor and comedian who starred in classics such as Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, turns 100 on December 13. The beloved actor credits his remarkable longevity to his positive outlook and never getting angry.

While longevity of course comes down to many factors – including genetics and lifestyle – there is some truth to Van Dyke's claims. Numerous studies have shown that keeping stress levels low and maintaining a positive, optimistic outlook are correlated with longevity.

For instance, in the early 1930s researchers asked a group of 678 novice nuns – most of whom were around 22 years of age – to write an autobiography when they joined a convent.

Six decades later, researchers analysed their works. They also compared their analyses with the women's long-term health outcomes.

The researchers found that women who expressed more positive emotion early in life (such as saying they felt grateful, instead of resentful) lived an average of ten years longer than those whose writing tended to be more negative.

A UK study also found that people who were more optimistic lived between 11% and 15% longer than their pessimistic counterparts.

And, in 2022, a study which looked at around 160,000 women from a range of ethnic backgrounds found that those who reported being more optimistic were more likely to live into their 90s compared to pessimists.

One potential explanation for these outcomes is related to the effects anger has on our heart.

People who tend to have a more positive or optimistic outlook on life appear to be better at managing or controlling their anger. This is important, as anger can have a number of significant effects on the body.

Anger triggers the release of adrenaline and cortisol, the body's primary stress hormones – particularly in men. Even brief angry outbursts can lead to a decline in cardiovascular health.

The added strain that chronic stress and anger put on the cardiovascular system has been linked to increased risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes. These diseases account for roughly 75% of early deaths. While stress and anger aren't the only causes of these diseases, they contribute to them significantly.

So when Dick Van Dyke says he doesn't get angry, it may well be one of the reasons for his longevity.

There's also a deeper, cellular explanation behind stress's influence on longevity, which relates to our telomeres. These are protective caps found on the ends of our chromosomes (the packages of DNA information found in our cells).

In young, healthy cells, telomeres remain long and sturdy. But as we age, telomeres gradually shorten and fray. Once they become too worn, cells struggle to divide and repair themselves. This is one reason ageing accelerates over time.

Stress has been linked to faster telomere shortening, which makes it harder for cells to communicate and renew. In other words, stress-inducing emotions such as uncontrolled anger may speed up the ageing process.

One study also found that meditation, which can help reduce stress, is positively associated with telomere length. So better anger management might just help support a longer life.

Added to this is the fact optimists appear to be more likely to engage in healthy habits, such as regular exercise or healthy eating, which can further support health and longevity by lowering risk of cardiovascular disease. Even Dick Van Dyke himself still tries to exercise at least three times a week.

Improving longevity

If you want to live as long as Dick Van Dyke, there are things you can do to manage your stress and anger levels.

Contrary to popular belief, trying to“let out” anger by punching a bag, shouting into a pillow or running until the feeling passes doesn't actually help. These actions keep the body in a heightened state which impacts the cardiovascular system and can prolong the stress response.

A calmer approach works better. Slowing down your breath, counting them or using other relaxation techniques (such as yoga) can help calm the cardiovascular system rather than overstimulate it. Over time, this reduces strain on the heart, which can help you live longer. It's important you aim to do this anytime you're feeling particularly stressed or angry.

You can also boost positive emotions by trying to be more present in your daily life. By staying present, you become more aware of what's happening around you and within you.

For instance, if you're planning to go out for dinner with your partner, try to be more intentional in how you go about it. This could include booking a restaurant you both truly like, or asking to eat in a quieter spot in the restaurant so you have more time to catch up. Slow down and try to pay attention to the moment, taking in all the senses you're experiencing as much as you can.

You can also boost positive emotions by making time for play. For adults, play means doing something simply because it's enjoyable – not because it has any specific purpose. Play will give you a boost of positive emotions, which may in turn benefit your health.

Dick Van Dyke's advice may be correct. While we can't control everything that has an impact on our health, learning to manage anger and make room for a more positive outlook in life can help support both wellbeing and longevity.