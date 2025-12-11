Mrna Quality Monitoring Market To Reach USD 2.5 Billion By 2034, Driven By Expanding Healthcare Applications
The global mRNA quality monitoring market size
Key Takeaways
- North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2025. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the mRNA quality monitoring market during the forecast period. By product & service, the kits, assays & reagents segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025. By product & service, the instruments & software segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. By technology, the electrophoresis technologies segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025. By technology, the advanced/emerging technologies segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. By end-use, the biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025. By end-use, the CDMOs/CROs & analytical service providers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. By application area, the vaccine development & commercial manufacturing segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025. By application area, the therapeutic mRNA segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.
What is Meant by mRNA Quality Monitoring?The mRNA quality monitoring market is driven by increasing R&D investment, stringent regulations, and the adoption of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines. mRNA quality monitoring refers to the testing of the quality, consistency, and integrity of messenger RNA molecules during their R&D, or development of vaccines and therapeutics
What are the Major Growth Drivers in the mRNA Quality Monitoring Market?
What are the Key Drifts in the mRNA Quality Monitoring Market?
The market has been expanding due to the growing funding to launch and enhance the use of various mRNA quality monitoring products and services.
- In March 2025, a total of $4,500,000 was secured by Intelliseq, where the funding will be used to advance next-generation sequencing platforms, computational infrastructure, and expand the service portfolio in the field of genomics. In January 2025, $30 million in a Series D financing round was raised by Clear Labs, which will be utilized to enhance the development and adoption of its cutting-edge NGS solutions.
What is the Significant Challenge in the mRNA Quality Monitoring Market?
High cost acts as the major challenge in the market. The instruments and technologies are expensive, where the repeated use of reagents and consumables also adds up to the cost, which limits their use. Moreover, complex workflows, shortage of skilled personnel, and batch-to-batch variability are other market restraints.
Regional Analysis
Why did North America Dominate the mRNA Quality Monitoring Market in 2025?
In 2025, North America captured the biggest revenue share in the market, due to the presence of robust industries. This, in turn, increased the production of various mRNA products, which increased the use of their quality monitoring solutions. The stringent regulation and R&D investments also increased their innovation and adoption rates, which contributed to the market growth.
What Made Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing region in the mRNA Quality Monitoring Market in 2025?
Segmental Insights
By product & service analysis
Why Did the Kits, Assays & Reagents Segment Dominate in the mRNA Quality Monitoring Market in 2025?
By product & service, the kits, assays & reagents segment led the market in 2025, as they were used repeatedly for quality checks. They were also used for the development of ready-to-use kits, which were used to overcome the complex QC workflows. They were also used for a wide range of applications.By product & service, the instruments & software segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market during the predicted time, due to the growing use of automated QC instruments. Advanced technologies are also being used for sequence analysis and process optimization
By technology analysis
Which Technology Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the mRNA Quality Monitoring Market in 2025?
By technology, the electrophoresis technologies segment held the dominating share of the market in 2025, driven by wide acceptance rates. They were used for R&D and manufacturing workflows. At the same time, their affordability and integration with advanced technologies also increased their use.
By technology, the advanced/emerging technologies segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the predicted time, due to growing demand for enhanced precision. They are also providing real-time monitoring and automation, which is increasing their adoption rates.
In the advanced/emerging technologies segment, the NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing)
By end-user analysis
How the Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominated the mRNA Quality Monitoring Market in 2025?
By end-use, the biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the market in 2025, driven by their large-scale manufacturing of mRNA products. This, in turn, increased the demand for their quality, safety, and purity testing. Moreover, the R&D investments also promoted their adoption.
By end-use, the CDMOs/CROs & analytical service providers segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market during the upcoming years, due to growing outsourcing trends. Similarly, the growing demand for specialized experts and increasing advancements in mRNA therapeutics are also increasing their demand.
By application area analysis
What Made Vaccine Development & Commercial Manufacturing the Dominant Segment in the mRNA Quality Monitoring Market in 2025?
By application area, the vaccine development & commercial manufacturing segment held the largest share of the market in 2025, due to its high production volume. At the same time, the stringent regulations and complex workflows also increased the demand for mRNA quality monitoring solutions.
Recent Developments in the mRNA Quality Monitoring Market
- In July 2025, four new Droplet DigitalTM PCR (ddPCRTM) platforms were launched by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., which will support the company's absolute quantification, advanced multiplexing capabilities, and high precision, and will simplify their workflows. In February 2025, a proprietary, breakthrough sequencing by expansion (SBX) technology, providing ultra-rapid and high-throughput sequencing, was launched by Roche.
mRNA Quality Monitoring Market Key Players List
- QIAGEN N.V. Revvity, Inc. Illumina, Inc. Sartorius AG Charles River Laboratories Eurofins Scientific SE TriLink BioTechnologies (Maravai LifeSciences) Creative Biolabs GenScript Biotech Corporation Vazyme Biotech Co., Ltd.
Segments Covered in The Report
By Product & Service
- Kits, Assays & Reagents
- Integrity assays (capillary electrophoresis, fragment analysis) Purity assays (HPLC, LC-MS, UV-Vis quantification) Endotoxin & dsRNA detection reagents
- Electrophoresis systems (capillary, gel, microfluidic) LC-MS & chromatography systems Software for data analytics, traceability & automation
- Contract testing GMP release & stability studies Biosafety & regulatory documentation services
By Technology
- Electrophoresis Technologies
- Capillary electrophoresis (CE) Microfluidic chip-based electrophoresis
- LC-MS for molecular weight & purity profiling UHPLC for small impurity detection
- qPCR for sequence verification RT-PCR for residual DNA quantification
- dsRNA detection capping enzyme quantification
- NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing) for sequence fidelity CRISPR-based QC for transcript validation
By End-Use
- Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- mRNA vaccine developers Therapeutic mRNA producers
- Contract QC & process validation labs GMP lot release & stability testing
- Pre-clinical characterization Process optimization & method development
By Application Area
- Vaccine Development & Commercial Manufacturing Therapeutic mRNA Gene Editing & CRISPR mRNA QC Process Development & Validation Regulatory Release & Stability Testing
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
South America
- Brazil Argentina Rest of South America
Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe
- Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
- China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC
MEA
- GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA
