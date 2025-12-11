403
GMU Sets a New Benchmark in Aviation Medicine Training with the Launch of the Region’s First CCAT Aeromedical Transport Foundation Course
(MENAFN- healthmagazine) AJMAN, UAE – December 10, 2025 – Gulf Medical University (GMU), one of the Middle East’s fastest-rising academic health sciences institutions, has successfully concluded the inaugural CCAT Aeromedical Transport – Foundation Level Course, held from December 4 to 9, 2025, at its Ajman campus. The next batch of the course will be started in June due to huge demand and limited seats
This intensive six-day program, aligned with international aeromedical standards, was designed for doctors, nurses, paramedics, and allied health professionals involved in patient transport, medical evacuation, air ambulance operations, and global medical repatriation. The course marks a major leap in preparing the region’s workforce for the rapidly expanding aeromedical and retrieval medicine sector.
Developed in partnership with global aeromedical specialists from CCAT in the United Kingdom and led by Course Director Prof. Dr. Terry Martin, the program brought together advanced theory and high-fidelity simulation training. Participants engaged in realistic aircraft-style scenarios at GMU’s state-of-the-art Clinical Simulation Center, practicing emergency interventions, aviation physiology, and rapid decision-making under altitude-related constraints.
Prof. Dr. Terry Martin shared, “Aeromedical transport pushes clinical teams into an entirely different operating environment. This course builds the specialised skillset required to safely care for patients at altitude, where equipment, time, and conditions are constantly shifting.”
Global demand for aeromedical services continues to surge due to rising medical tourism, the need for rapid inter-country transfers, growing humanitarian missions, and increased investment in air ambulance fleets across the Middle East. Industry reports indicate sustained double-digit growth in patient repatriation and emergency aviation medicine, creating an urgent need for structured, competency-based training programs.
Prof. Dr. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, emphasised the strategic importance of the program: “GMU’s mission has always been to prepare healthcare professionals who are equipped for the realities of a changing world. Aeromedical care is a high-stakes discipline. Introducing this program ensures our region has the expertise to respond swiftly, safely, and confidently in critical situations. This is a vital contribution to national preparedness and global healthcare mobility.”
Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, reflected on GMU’s role as a future-shaping institution: “We invest in programs that anticipate global needs. Aeromedical transport is no longer optional; it is essential to international healthcare, medical evacuation, and emergency response.”
The course attracted participants from the Middle East, South Asia, and North America, underscoring the rising demand for specialised aeromedical education. Graduates received a Certificate of Completion jointly recognised by CCAT, GMU, and industry partners.
GMU will now expand the pathway with advanced modules and recurrent aeromedical training in June 2026, strengthening its reputation as a hub for aviation medicine, humanitarian health, and critical care transport education. Currently, the spring admissions are open for students.
