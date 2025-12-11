Former Mcafee And Gopro Human Resources (HR) Executive Nicholas Cull Appointed Head Of HR For APO Group's Volunteer Program Supporting The Roman Catholic Church In Africa

APO Group ( ), the leading award-winning, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is proud to announce the appointment of Nicholas Cull as the new Head of Human Resources for its Volunteer Programme supporting the governing body of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa, the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM).

Nicholas Cull joins the organization on a volunteer basis, bringing a wealth of executive-level experience from the corporate world to enhance the structure and support for APO Group's dedicated global network of volunteers assisting SECAM.

Nicholas Cull's appointment comes at a crucial time as APO Group scales its support for SECAM's operations. He steps into this volunteer leadership role following a distinguished career as an HR Director at several multinational corporations, including McAfee, GoPro, and Allianz. His extensive background in strategic HR management, talent development, and organizational scaling will be invaluable in optimizing the volunteer experience, recruitment, and retention within the program.

"We are incredibly fortunate to welcome Nicholas Cull to our team," said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard ( ), Founder and Chairman of APO Group. "His decision to dedicate his expertise, honed at world class companies like McAfee, GoPro, and Allianz, is a testament to his commitment to our mission and our support for the Roman Catholic Church in Africa. This high calibre professional insight will be transformative in helping us build the best possible environment for our volunteers who are the backbone of our work."

In his new role, Nicholas Cull will oversee all HR functions for the APO Group volunteer program, focusing on developing scalable processes, improving volunteer satisfaction, and ensuring compliance across international operations in support of SECAM.

"I am thrilled to join APO Group and contribute to its important mission of supporting the Roman Catholic Church in Africa," said Nicholas Cull. "The work done by the volunteers is truly inspiring. I look forward to applying the strategic HR knowledge gained throughout my career to support and empower this global community, ensuring we attract, develop, and retain the passionate talent needed to drive meaningful change for SECAM."

The Catholic Church operates 82,235 Catholic Schools in Africa, educating 30,629,476 pupils. Its extensive network of care includes 13,880 facilities such as hospitals, clinics, dispensaries, leprosy centres, homes for the elderly and chronically ill, centres for disabled people, orphanages, kindergartens, and marriage counselling centres.

According to recent data from the Vatican, there are 1.39 billion Catholics worldwide, representing around 18% of the world's population. Africa's 236 million Catholics already make up about 20% of the global Catholic population, but they are also the fastest-growing region in the world. By 2050, the World Christian Database estimates that African Catholics will make up 32% of the global Catholic population.

According to the United Nations' 2022 State of the World's Volunteerism Report, there are an estimated 862.4 million volunteers globally. Engaging in volunteerism offers individuals a unique opportunity to gain practical, hands-on experience, enhance their professional profiles, and develop valuable skills through impactful service.

More information about APO Group's volunteer programme supporting the Roman Catholic Church in Africa:

