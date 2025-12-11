Unlocking Career Growth: SIM Academy Helps Working Adults Tap National Funding Schemes

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 December 2025 – In a labour market reshaped by digitalisation and industry transitions, working adults in Singapore increasingly turn to short, skills-focused programmes to stay employable, switch roles, or move into growth sectors. The national SkillsFuture movement, administered by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), exists precisely to make such upskilling accessible, combining course subsidies, credit top-ups, and train-and-place pathways that prioritise employment outcomes.

SIM Academy, a long-standing professional learning arm of the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), aligns its purpose to these national priorities, offering funded programmes and short courses that translate directly into workplace impact.

National funding that works for mid ‐ career learners

Singapore's national funding schemes provide strong support for mid-career learners, making skills upgrading more affordable and accessible.

Two key pillars stand out: the SkillsFuture Mid-Career Enhanced Subsidy (MCES), which offers Singapore Citizens aged 40 and above up to 90% course-fee funding for SSG-supported certifiable courses[LY1], significantly reducing the cost of training.

Complementing this is the SkillsFuture Credit, which allows individuals to offset eligible course fees listed on MySkillsFuture. Beyond the base tier credit, an additional mid-career credit was introduced to encourage learners to pursue employment-oriented pathways such as full qualifications and the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP).

According to SkillsFuture Singapore's latest year-in-review, these initiatives are driving impact: participation in career-relevant training rose to 555,000 in 2024, with mid-career learners increasingly tapping the enhanced credit for substantive skills reboot programmes

SIM Academy's SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP)

For professionals contemplating a role switch, SIM Academy's SCTP consolidates structured training (typically 3–6 months, full or part‐time)to facilitate this need..

The SIM SCTP catalogue includes pathways in Cybersecurity and Sustainability in the Built Environment, among others, developed with industry partners and supported by employer networks.

Funding is significant. Under MCES, eligible Singaporeans aged 40+ can receive up to 90% course‐fee subsidies, with SkillsFuture Credit applicable to the nett fees.

See also SoéPay Now Offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for Merchants to Accept Contactless Payments

Digital marketing in the mobile ‐ first era: TikTok Masterclass (Singtel × SIM Academy)

For working adults in marketing, entrepreneurship, or content creation, SIM Academy's TikTok Masterclass addresses the rise of social commerce and the need to build brand presence on short‐video platforms. The course covers content strategy, analytics, live selling, and TikTok Shop setup, and provides hands‐on access to the Singtel Creator House combining technical skills with applied practice.

Crucially, this Masterclass is supported by SkillsFuture, with eligible SME participants able to receive funding up to 90% according to Singtel's programme announcement, an example of industry‐government collaboration to accelerate SMB digitalisation.

Other funded short courses for immediate workplace impact

SIM Academy complements its longer SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP) pathways with a suite of funded short courses that deliver immediate workplace impact in areas such as compliance, data analytics, and resilience where the skills are highly valued by employers.

Courses include the Fundamentals of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), a 3-day programme that equips learners with operational data-protection competencies like breach management and DPO responsibilities.

The Project Management Professional (PMP)® course, designed to meet the exam objectives set by Project Management Institute (PMI) based on PMBOK 7.0, prepares participants for predictive, agile, and hybrid project management approaches. Data Visualisation using Power BI, a two-day course that teaches learners to create interactive dashboards for data-driven decision-making.

Additionally, The Resilience Advantage focuses on mental well-being and workplace adaptability, reflecting the growing emphasis on mental wellness and sustainable performance. All these courses are SkillsFuture Credit-eligible and supported by SkillsFuture funding

SIM Academy is a Practical Choice for Working Adults

SIM Academy provides short, industry-relevant courses that focus on skills demanded by today's job market. It offers flexible schedules, including part-time options for SCTPs, so working adults can learn without disrupting their careers. Job-search support is integrated into these programmes, helping learners apply new skills to real employment opportunities.

See also IKIGAI Corporation Opens New Vietnam Headquarters, Advancing a Vision for Global Harmony and a Better World

Affordability is another advantage. SIM Academy consolidates information on funding schemes such as SkillsFuture Credit and SSG subsidies on its website, making it easier for learners and employers to navigate cost-saving options.

At the national level, SkillsFuture Singapore reports strong participation among mid-career workers, with more learners enrolling in IT-related and employment-focused courses. This trend shows that funding initiatives are successfully guiding professionals toward skills that have strong market relevance.

References:

SkillsFuture Movement –SIM SCTP –SkillsFuture Mid-Career Enhanced Subsidy FAQ –SkillsFuture Mid-Career Enhanced Subsidy –SkillsFuture for Individuals –SkillsFuture Year-In-Review 2024: Learners Shift to More Career-Relevant Training with the SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme –SIM SCTP FAQ –SCTP (JOMAN) Job of the Manager –Singtel X SIM TikTok Masterclass –Singtel launches TikTok Masterclass to help SMEs accelerate growth and strengthen brand presence in digital era –Upskill & unlock possibilities for your business​. –