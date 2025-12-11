403
Türkiye’s October Retail Sales Skyrocket 15 Percent Year-on-Year
(MENAFN) Türkiye's consumer sector delivered a powerful performance in October, with retail activity skyrocketing 15% compared to the same period last year, official figures from TurkStat revealed Thursday.
The broader trade sector demonstrated robust momentum, climbing 7.4% year-over-year, while wholesale operations advanced 3.8% during the reporting period.
Consumer demand proved particularly strong in non-food categories, which surged 19.5% annually, outpacing the 7.7% growth recorded in food, beverages, and tobacco products. Automotive fuel purchases expanded 7.4% over the twelve-month span.
The technology and media segment emerged as the standout performer, with computers, books, and telecommunications hardware posting explosive 33.4% annual growth. Digital commerce channels contributed to the expansion, registering a 5.2% year-over-year increase.
However, sequential monthly data painted a more mixed picture. While retail activity edged up a modest 0.2% from September, overall trade volumes contracted 3.6% month-on-month, and wholesale operations retreated 6.1% during the same comparison period.
