Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Emerging As Regional Leader In Decarbonization, Says ADB

2025-12-05 07:07:41
Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan is steadily becoming a regional leader in decarbonization, said Kangbin Zheng, Head of Delegation and Energy Specialist at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), during the presentation of a decarbonization project held today in Baku under the framework of ADB and Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC, Azernews reports.

“A favorable business environment for decarbonization has already been established in Azerbaijan. This includes a solid legal framework, political guarantees, fiscal incentives, trading mechanisms, market access, as well as financial and contractual protections. Compared to other countries in the region, we can say that Azerbaijan is moving toward leadership,” Zheng noted.

He also highlighted ADY's strong commitment and effective measures in decarbonization, including trials of solar energy, electrification upgrades, and energy efficiency improvements. The publication of ADY's 2024 Sustainability Report provides a solid basis for evaluating the company's activities and early results.

“Our task now is to further develop ADY's achievements and accelerate the process. This involves assessing already implemented measures, learning from experiences in other countries, and expanding these efforts over the next five years,” Zheng added.

According to the ADB representative, one of ADY's main priorities is to increase both freight and passenger transportation while advancing sustainability goals.

