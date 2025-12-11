403
SANY India To Unveil Its Most Powerful Line-Up At EXCON 2025 For Viksit Bharat
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Bengaluru, 9th December 2025: SANY India, a leading manufacturer of construction and heavy equipment, is set to create a defining present at EXCON 2025 with the unveiling of its most powerful and advanced machinery line-up ever showcased in India. This year marks a milestone moment for SANY India as it introduces a new generation of equipment engineered for speed, sustainability, cost-efficiency and large-scale execution, in alignment with India's national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
SANY India's new line-up spans Excavation, Hoisting, Mining, Heavy-Duty Electric Logistics and Electric Forklifts, reflecting a strong focus on precision engineering, digital intelligence and eco-friendly performance. At EXCON 2025, the company will showcase 39 next-generation machines across construction, mining, lifting and electric equipment. In line with the EXCON 2025 theme, "Chariots of Development - Every Man. Every Machine. Every Minute. Working Towards Viksit Bharat," the SANY stall is designed as a modern chariot corridor, symbolizing India's ongoing infrastructure journey.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepak Garg, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, SANY India & South Asia, said, "EXCON 2025 represents a significant milestone not only for SANY, but for India's journey toward becoming one of the world's most advanced infrastructure economies. The products we are unveiling bring global innovation to Indian soil more intelligent, more efficient and more sustainable than ever before with every new machine reflecting our focus on boosting customer productivity while contributing to national progress. Our theme, 'Chariots of Development', reflects our belief that progress is powered equally by people and machines, and at EXCON 2025 we are proud to demonstrate how Every Man, Every Machine, and Every Minute contributes to building a Viksit Bharat@2047. This is SANY's commitment to Viksit Bharat further powerful machines for a powerful future."
Further added, Mr. Sanjay Saxena, COO, SANY India, said, "Our product line-up is more than a showcase of new machines, it represents a strategic leap toward the future of India's infrastructure growth. Every model launched by SANY India is built on real-world insights from contractors, mining operators, fleet owners and logistics leaders across the country. With higher uptime, electrification, digital intelligence and India-specific engineering, we are enabling our customers to build faster, safer and more sustainably. At EXCON 2025, we reaffirm our commitment to technology that enhances productivity today and accelerates national development in the decade ahead."
At EXCON 2025, SANY India will unveil a comprehensive lineup spanning Excavation, Material Handling, Metro & Civil Infrastructure, Mining, Hoisting and Road Equipment, reinforcing its leadership in high-productivity and sustainable construction technologies.
Excavators
At EXCON 2025 SANY India will be introducing its latest range of excavators - SY33C PRO, SY38U PRO, SY150C PRO, SY220C-9 XL SPARC+ and SY390C-10 HD GraMa+, engineered for the diverse requirements of urban development, quarrying and high-capacity mining. With advanced hydraulics, enhanced fuel efficiency and superior operator comfort, this range is built to deliver maximum productivity across construction environments. Additionally, SANY will debut the SY215EP, a next-generation 21-ton cable-operated electric excavator powered by a 150 kW PMS motor generating 800 Nm torque, operating on a 380-415V, 400A, 3-phase AC supply. Delivering zero emissions and up to three-times lower operating costs than diesel equipment, along with a heavy-duty undercarriage and premium C11 cabin, the SY215EP is purpose-built for crusher feeding, port handling and waste management within a 50-150 m radius, furthering SANY's commitment to sustainable infrastructure.
SANY India also launches New SY375EP, a 38-ton class Cable Operated Electric Excavator, marking a major milestone in our commitment to clean, efficient and future-ready construction and mining solutions. Powered by 200 kW permanent magnet synchronous motor delivering an impressive 1140 Nm torque, ensuring unmatched digging force, smooth operation, and consistent performance even in the most demanding applications. Its all-in-one integrated controller further enhances electrical efficiency and reliability. Designed to operate on a 380-415V, 600 Amp, 3-phase AC power supply, this electric excavator offers up to three times operating cost savings compared to traditional diesel machines, drastically reducing fuel and maintenance expenses. With zero emissions, the SY375EP supports sustainable operations while maintaining exceptional productivity.
Built on a heavy-duty undercarriage, the SY375EP ensures superior durability and stability in harsh environments while the premium C11 Series cabin enhances comfort, visibility, and safety for long working hours. Designed for demanding applications such as mining, marble and granite operations, and port material handling especially within restricted 50-100-meter ranges. The SY375EP underscores SANY India's commitment to eco-friendly, high-productivity solutions that deliver better performance with lower operational costs.
Material Handling
SANY will introduce India's first outdoor-ready 3-ton and 5-ton electric forklifts, purpose-built for ports, steel plants, factories, 3PL hubs and outdoor logistics. Featuring IP67 protection, liquid-cooled systems, lithium-ion batteries and cloud-based fleet monitoring, the forklifts ensure zero-emission performance, high-cycle productivity and significantly lower operating costs, making them ideal for demanding industrial logistics.
Foundation Solutions
SANY will launch the SR235 MIII multifunctional drilling rig, capable of rotary, CFA, cased and low-headroom piling using a single machine, reducing mobilization time and improving precision in dense construction zones. The segment will also see SANY's entry into fully electric heavy-duty trucks, delivering nearly 70% lower operating costs, ADAS-enabled safety and high-capacity battery systems tailored to long-haul and industrial logistics requirements.
Mining Equipment
SANY further strengthens its commitment to mining electrification with the launch of the SY680EP 65-ton Electric Excavator, SW956E Electric Loader and SW978K Pro Diesel Loader. Designed for high productivity with reduced emissions and lower ownership costs, the portfolio ensures maximum efficiency and uptime for large-scale mining operations.
Cranes
The hoisting portfolio expands with the launch of the SRC400CR BS-V rough-terrain crane, engineered to deliver improved lifting capacity, superior operational stability and reliable performance for industrial and infrastructure projects.
Road Equipment
SANY will debut its new best-in-class road machinery lineup featuring an 11-ton single drum roller, 9-ton double drum roller and 9-tyre pneumatic roller. Designed for jerk-free operation, maximum compaction and extended service life, the new roller range strengthens road-building efficiency and durability across varied project environments.
With this expanded launch program, SANY India continues to strengthen its role in nation-building, supported by a 30,000-plus machine population, more than 260 sales and service touchpoints, world-class Pune manufacturing and increasing localization and R&D investments.
SANY invites industry professionals, project developers and infrastructure stakeholders to experience live demonstrations and interact with global engineering specialists at EXCON 2025 to discover how the brand is shaping the next decade of infrastructure development through intelligent, electric and future-ready construction machinery.
About SANY India
SANY India offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, SANY India invested more than INR 1000 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, SANY India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machine, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.
