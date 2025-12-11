Hodusoft Debuts Voicebot & Chatbot Automation Stack For Betting Player Support

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 10, 2025 2:50 am - HoduSoft introduces advanced conversational AI tools that elevate player experience and operational efficiency for betting platforms.

HoduSoft, a leading provider of unified communication solutions, has announced the launch of its next-generation voicebot and chatbot automation stack.

The new automation stack is designed to help betting operators efficiently manage high inquiry volumes during peak match hours, tournament seasons, and large-scale international sporting events. With AI-driven automation at its core, the solution enables operators to deliver instant, round-the-clock support for critical player needs including account assistance, deposits and withdrawals, game rules, responsible gaming queries, and bonus-related clarifications.

The offering integrates advanced conversational AI modules to improve accuracy, speed, and service consistency across player touchpoints. With seamless deployment across web, mobile, call centers, and messaging applications, betting operators can reduce support backlogs, minimize wait times, and enhance overall player satisfaction.

Key capabilities of HoduSoft's new automation offering include:

-AI-powered voicebot for real-time query handling

-Multilingual chatbot support across web, mobile, and messaging apps

-Automated KYC and fraud prevention workflow assistance

-Seamless integration with leading betting platforms and CRMs

-Self-service capabilities for common player requests

Commenting on the new launch, Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer, said, "Our voicebot and chatbot automation stack ensures faster resolution, improved player satisfaction, and reduced operational costs, without compromising compliance or platform security."

He added, "The voicebot and chatbot automation stack is fully compatible with HoduSoft's multi-tenant contact center platform, making it ideal for global betting BPOs and iGaming operators seeking advanced automation and scalability."

Speaking on the voice and chatbot automation stack, Bharat Lalcheta, co-founder and chief technology officer, said, "This launch marks a significant milestone in our product roadmap. We engineered the voicebot and chatbot automation stack with scalability, accuracy, and integrated automation at the core."

He added, "By leveraging advanced NLP, speech-to-text, and intent recognition models, we're enabling betting platforms to automate high-volume interactions without losing contextual accuracy or compliance alignment."

HoduSoft's product launch aligns with the rising adoption of conversational AI in the global betting sector, where speed, accuracy, and compliance-driven support are critical for player loyalty and operational excellence. The stack integrates conversational AI capabilities, enabling betting operators to deliver round-the-clock instant responses for account support, deposits and withdrawals, game rules, responsible gaming queries, and bonus assistance. To know more about:

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software maker. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers, offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes.

