Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Adetola F. Louis-Jacques

2025-12-11 12:18:03
  • Clinical Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Florida
Profile Articles Activity

Adetola F. Louis-Jacques, MD, joined the University of Florida faculty in July 2021 as an assistant professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology. Dr. Louis-Jacques is part of the UF Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine program and is passionate about maternal health and breastfeeding support.

Before joining UF Health, Dr. Louis-Jacques was an assistant professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology in the division of maternal-fetal medicine at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa. After earning her medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine in Burlington, Dr. Louis-Jacques completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology from the Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, Pennsylvania, followed by a fellowship in maternal-fetal medicine from USF.

Experience
  • 2025–present Associate professor, University of Florida department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • 2021–2025 Clinical assistant professor, University of Florida Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

