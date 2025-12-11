403
Smoking Gun Wins Philips Product Launch Brief
(MENAFN- PRovoke) MANCHESTER - PR, influencer and social media agency Smoking Gun has won a brief from home appliances giant Philips to launch a new product category.
The agency has already developed a media relations and influencer campaign for the new OneUp electric mop, as well as a 'Flash Mop' activation at the 'Home, Life and You' consumer show at London's Excel.
The 'Filthy Britain' campaign also spans micro-influencer gifting across new parents, pet owners and homeowners, through to a macro-influencer content series.
This includes 'Floorplay' – fronted by cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie – which uses live dirt cameras and germ dish tests to expose what's really lurking on UK floors, based on research commissioned by Smoking Gun that shows traditional mopping methods make floors dirtier, not cleaner.
Smoking Gun CEO Rick Guttridge said:“Securing culturally relevant insights and the right talent mix is critical to driving cut-through in low-interest categories. This campaign transforms a mundane household chore into a conversation-starter by tapping into universal truths about modern parenting and home pride.”
The agency also works with clients including Alton Towers Resort, American Golf, Brother and Best Western Hotels.
