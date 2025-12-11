Why Did PLAB Stock Surge To A 24-Year High?



Photronics Q4 revenue of $215.8 million exceeded Street estimates of $204.5 million.

Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.6, above estimates of $0.45. Photronics expects Q1fiscal 2026 revenue between $217 million and $225 million.

Shares of Photronics Inc. (PLAB) surged over 40% on Wednesday, their highest level since March 2001, after the company posted a better-than-expected fourth quarter print.

At the time of writing, PLAB was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Earnings Top Estimates

In the fourth quarter, Photronics posted revenue of $215.8 million, down 3.1% year-over-year but above analysts' estimates of $204.5 million, according to Fiscal. Net income on a GAAP basis jumped to $61.8 million, or $1.07 per share, while non-GAAP net income came in at $34.6 million, or $0.60 per share, marginally above last year's earnings of $0.59 per share. Analysts had expected an earnings per share of $0.45.

Revenue from the company's Integrated Circuit (IC) segment fell 4% to $157.4 million, but grew 7% sequentially. Revenue from its flat panel display (FPD) declined 1% to $58.3 million. The company ended the quarter with $588.2 million in cash and short-term investments.

Looking ahead, Photronics expects first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $217 million to $225 million, which is above the $212.1 million it posted in Q1 of fiscal 2025. The company expects non-GAAP net income of $0.51 to $0.59 per share, compared to its Q1 FY25 EPS of $0.52.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, accompanied by 'extremely high' message volumes.

PLAB's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 12:05 p.m. ET on Dec. 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user expects the stock to see further gains before the market closes.

Another user sees room for gains due to the stock's low valuation.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained more than 45%.

