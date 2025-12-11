Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Fed Delivers Widely Anticipated Rate Cut Of 25 Basis Points

2025-12-11 12:03:15
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut the key borrowing rate by 25 basis points, bringing down the federal funds rate to the 3.5% to 3.75% range, in line with expectations.

The move marks the third reduction in 2025, following similar quarter-point cuts in September and October.

“Job gains have slowed this year, and the unemployment rate has edged up through September. More recent indicators are consistent with these developments. Inflation has moved up since earlier in the year and remains somewhat elevated,” the Fed said in a statement. 

