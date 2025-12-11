São Paulo's Industrial Engine Falters As Brazil's Recovery Loses Steam

403
São Paulo's Industrial Engine Falters As Brazil's Recovery Loses Steam
São Paulo's latest industrial numbers are sobering. Output in Brazil's main manufacturing state shrank 1.2% in October compared with September, a second consecutive decline and a cumulative loss of 1.7%.
The state's factories now operate 22.8% below their historic peak of March 2011. National industry managed a mere 0.1% rise in the month, only because other regions offset São Paulo's fall.
New figures from Brazil's statistics agency show a fractured industrial map. Rio Grande do Sul suffered the steepest October drop, down 5.7%, reversing three months of gains as petroleum derivatives, pulp and paper weakened.
By contrast, Rio de Janeiro's production jumped 4.1% on the strength of extractive industries, chemicals and oil refining, although that rebound does not erase a 6% slide in the two previous months.
Minas Gerais posted a 2.1% rise, its third consecutive increase, also driven by mining. On a 12-month basis, the national picture is fading. Industrial growth slowed from 1.5% to 0.9% in the rolling annual data, and 12 of the 18 regions tracked by IBGE lost momentum.
States such as Rio Grande do Norte, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso and São Paulo deepened their declines, while even still-growing regions like Pará, Paraná and Santa Catarina expanded more slowly.
A handful of states, including Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, Goiás and Amazonas, bucked the trend with modest acceleration. For investors, workers and foreign partners, the message is clear.
Brazil 's growth is leaning heavily on commodity-rich, extraction-focused states, while its main manufacturing heartland struggles with high costs, complex taxes and policy uncertainty.
That mix means fewer skilled industrial jobs, a weaker tax base and greater vulnerability to swings in global commodity prices. Anyone looking at Brazil as an industrial or near-shoring platform needs to know that its factory floor is still running well below potential.
São Paulo's industrial output fell 1.2% in October, its second straight drop, dragging down Brazil's weak national result.
Brazil's factory map is fragmenting, with oil- and mining-heavy states growing while traditional manufacturing hubs lose momentum.
More than a decade after its peak, Brazilian industry still runs far below 2011 levels, limiting jobs, investment and growth.
