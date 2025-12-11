Statement Of International Criminal Court (ICC) President Judge Tomoko Akane On The Occasion Of Human Rights Day

Today, the International Criminal Court (ICC) ( ) joins the international community in marking Human Rights Day ( ), a moment to reflect on the universal commitment made in 1948 to uphold the dignity and equality of all people.

This year's theme,“Human Rights, Our Everyday Essentials,” ( ) highlights the fundamental truth that human rights are not theoretical concepts. They are the conditions that allow individuals and societies to live in safety, to participate freely, and to pursue their aspirations. They are the foundations of peaceful and resilient communities.

At the ICC, we are reminded each day of the consequences when these essentials are denied. The crimes within the Court's jurisdiction, genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression, represent the gravest violations of human rights and the international rule of law. Through its judicial mandate, the Court seeks to uphold accountability for these crimes, and in doing so, to prevent future violations.

Human rights require a shared and sustained commitment. States, institutions, and individuals all play a role in ensuring that these rights are respected in practice. The work of the ICC is one part of this collective effort: to provide a forum where victims' voices can be heard and where the law is applied impartially and independently.

On this Human Rights Day, we reaffirm that justice and human rights are closely linked. A rules-based international order, grounded in accountability, remains essential for safeguarding the rights and security of present and future generations. Together, we must uphold the commitments that form the basis of our shared humanity.

