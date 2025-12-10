Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office Showcases Emirate's Sustainable Development And Economic Growth As It Concludes Participation At The Inaugural BRIDGE Summit In Abu Dhabi

RAKGMO introduced Summit visitors to Ras Al Khaimah's multiple success stories, communicating the Emirate's developmental and cultural messages to the world

December, 2025, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) successfully concluded its participation at the inaugural BRIDGE Summit, where its immersive and interactive pavilion shed light on the Emirate's sustainable development and journey of economic growth, highlighting to visitors how Ras Al Khaimah has become one of the region's most sought-after destinations for living, working, investing and visiting.

Organized by the UAE National Media Office (NMO) from December 8 to 10 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the Summit brought together more than 60,000 participants, over 400 international speakers and 300 exhibitors from more than 50 countries around the world.

RAKGMO welcomed event visitors to its dedicated pavilion, which was designed to blend elements of the Emirate's cultural identity with its modern outlook. Visitors were given an opportunity to explore Ras Al Khaimah through interactive VR videos and have a glimpse into the Emirate's future through big-screen digital renderings of several of the Emirate's upcoming development projects. Through engaging discussions with hundreds of BRIDGE Summit attendees, RAKGMO successfully highlighted the Emirate's pioneering role and growing presence in the regional and international media landscape.

Her Excellency Heba Fatani, RAKGMO Director General, said:“Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, we successfully showcased the Emirate's sustainable development, journey of economic growth and natural beauty to the audience of assembled media and communication leaders at the inaugural BRIDGE Summit through our interactive and immersive Ras Al Khaimah pavilion.

“RAKGMO's participation at the Summit also allowed us to explore a broad spectrum of potentially game-changing media advancements and to engage with national and international media organizations. These interactions offer the prospect of building new partnerships that support the Emirate's strategy to adopt the latest media and tech solutions, in line with the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and his commitment to ensuring the media sector remains a primary tool for engaging with the community and reflecting the Emirate's positive image.”

The RAKGMO Director General praised the level of organization at BRIDGE's first edition, stating that it provided an excellent platform to showcase the best and most advanced practices shaping the future of media.“At every turn, BRIDGE Summit facilitated constructive discussions and strengthened cooperation between people and organizations,” she said.“With prominent media leaders, decision-makers and experts from around the world in attendance, our participation at the Summit supported our efforts at RAKGMO to build long-term strategic partnerships that keep pace with the rapid evolution of this vital sector.”

Through its dedicated pavilion at the event, RAKGMO offered visitors the chance to discover Ras Al Khaimah and explore its unique character and individuality through a series of visual displays that showcase its environment, strategic location and pristine nature, as well as the prominent advantages it offers in the fields of investment, business, tourism, living and economic opportunities.

Equipped with advanced technologies, the pavilion offered visitors an opportunity to discover the essence of Ras Al Khaimah and its exceptional quality of life. Visual displays shed light on the Emirate's most prominent landmarks, from natural landscapes to cultural heritage sites, high-end hospitality destinations and modern lifestyle features, along with its unique advantages, including its stable and transparent governance, high growth trajectory and sustainable development agenda.

Throughout the Summit, RAKGMO provided live coverage, including reports, interviews and real-time updates across digital platforms, while RAK FM, the Emirate's Arabic-language radio station, broadcast live from the event, interviewing key speakers, participants and media experts.

Through its participation at BRIDGE Summit, RAKGMO helped to strengthen the Emirate's profile on the world stage, reinforce its ambition to be an international hub for strategic communication and creative excellence and highlight its achievements and role in shaping global dialogue on the evolving future of media.

The Summit is being billed as the 'largest debut media event in the world', bringing together leading global media organizations, creators, communicators and decision-makers to share insight and expertise, and chart a roadmap for navigating the innovations redefining economies and governance to shape the future of the media sector.

The BRIDGE Summit aimed to position the UAE as a global hub for the exchange of ideas, best practices and next-generation media solutions. It featured a diverse program covering seven content tracks, each representing a vital pillar of the content economy, namely Technology, Media, Picture (Film, video, etc.), Creator economy, Marketing, Music and Gaming. The event provided a high-profile platform for strategic engagement, designed to foster collaboration, advance dialogue and facilitate meaningful partnerships across the international media ecosystem.

About Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office:

Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) was established under Law No. (5) of 2018, issued by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKGMO spearheads the communications of Ras Al Khaimah and His Highness through an integrated strategy that seeks to promote the Emirate locally, regionally and internationally. The Office is tasked with leading and coordinating media efforts across all Government entities in the Emirate to ensure synergy in delivering a consistent message that reflects Ras Al Khaimah's diverse economy and abundant opportunities, while also emphasizing its historical and cultural status, all of which make it a prime destination for business, leisure and lifestyle. Leading the Office's list of priorities is its commitment to the Vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud. RAKGMO is tasked with enhancing the Ruler's media presence, illuminating his strategic Vision for the future of Ras Al Khaimah and highlighting his role in driving the holistic and sustainable development of the Emirate.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. With a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world's population within four hours' flying time – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no single sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with customizable services, competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world's lowest corporate tax rates. With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 50,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by 'A'-range credit ratings for 15+ years from Fitch and S&P.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while its natural beauty (UAE's highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK's universal appeal.