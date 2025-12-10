QSE Index Closes Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed higher on Wednesday, increasing by 30.08 points, or 0.28 percent, to reach 10,807.47 points.

During the session, a total of 82,630,009 shares were traded, with a value of QR 289,814,381.920, through 20,524 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the shares of 24 companies rise, and those of 23 companies decline, while five companies maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QR 646,572,296,435.346, compared to QR 644,600,739,378.264 in the previous session.