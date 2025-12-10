Uplizd 1.0 - An End-To-End AI Application Development Platform

Uplizd 1.0 | Full-stack AI Platform | Turns Ideas Into AI Apps, Instantly

Unify and simplify full-stack AI development, with 2,500+ integrations, secure deployment, and automation capabilities. Build AI apps faster and at lower cost.

- Dr. Tin Nguyen, CTONEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Uplizd, Inc., a Delaware corporation based in Newton, Massachusetts, today announced the release of Uplizd 1.0, its new full-stack AI application-building platform designed to streamline the creation, orchestration, and deployment of advanced AI solutions.Uplizd 1.0 is now available atA Unified Platform for Full-Stack AI DevelopmentUplizd 1.0 enables organizations to design, connect, and deploy AI applications without relying on complex coding environments or heavy infrastructure. Through a visual, drag-and-drop interface, the platform integrates with more than 2,500 tools, APIs, MCP servers, and AI models. Applications can be deployed in on-premises, hybrid, or cloud environments while supporting enterprise data security and privacy requirements.“Uplizd 1.0 brings together the full lifecycle of the full-stack AI application development into one cohesive environment,” said Dr. David Elmaleh, Chairman of Uplizd.“By offering a unified platform, we aim to simplify what has traditionally required multiple systems and highly specialized engineering resources.”Broad Capabilities Designed to Accelerate InnovationUplizd 1.0 supports a wide spectrum of AI-driven applications, such as email-triage agents, lead-qualification assistants, document-analysis workflows, scheduling tools, customer-support automations, and data-extraction pipelines.“Uplizd 1.0 allows teams to build complete AI applications with an extensive feature set designed for flexibility and scale,” said Dr. Tin Nguyen, CTO.“Our goal is to make sophisticated AI capabilities accessible to organizations of all sizes, without requiring them to assemble multiple disconnected tools. We also update the platform on a weekly basis to ensure customers continually benefit from the latest advancements.”Enterprise-Ready: Scalable, Secure, and Built for Regulated IndustriesDesigned for sectors such as healthcare, legal, financial services, enterprise automation, and IT operations, Uplizd 1.0 offers features to support secure, compliant deployment.“Uplizd 1.0 creates a transparent and scalable ecosystem for next-generation AI applications,” said Dr. Elmaleh.“By unifying model management, workflow orchestration, and real-time collaboration, the platform helps improve quality, reproducibility, and modular reuse across teams.”Key enterprise-grade capabilities include deterministic agent orchestration, dynamic workflow branching, encrypted communication channels, deployment governance, and comprehensive audit logging.“With these capabilities, organizations can scale responsibly while maintaining control and visibility across their AI workflows,” added Dr. Nguyen.“Uplizd 1.0 is built to support immediate deployment across diverse environments and industry verticals, addressing the rapidly growing demand for reliable AI infrastructure.”About Uplizd, Inc.Uplizd, Inc. is an AI technology company headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, dedicated to transforming how developers and enterprises design, orchestrate, and deploy intelligent applications. Through its flagship platform, Uplizd 1.0, the company delivers a unified environment for AI agents, workflow automation, data orchestration, and enterprise-grade deployment across industries including healthcare, legal, finance, business automation, biotechnology, and IT services. Uplizd's mission is to democratize complex AI development and enable organizations of all sizes to operationalize intelligent systems with speed, compliance, efficiency, and transparency.For more information, visit

