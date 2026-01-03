Japan's Takaichi, Trump Agree On Spring US Visit To Boost Alliance

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump late Friday, during which the two leaders agreed to move forward with plans for her visit to the United States in the spring, underscoring the importance of the bilateral partnership.

A 'New Chapter' for Japan-US Alliance

Speaking to reporters after the 25-minute call, Takaichi said she congratulated the United States on marking its 250th anniversary this year and described the discussion as wide-ranging, with a focus on the Japan-U.S. alliance. She noted that both leaders viewed the milestone year as an opportunity to further strengthen ties between the two countries, reported The Japan Times. "Given this historic anniversary, President Trump and I shared the view that this year should mark the beginning of a new chapter in the Japan-U.S. alliance," Takaichi said. "We agreed to deepen our friendship and expand cooperation across many fields, including the economy and security."

The Japanese Prime Minister added that President Trump once again invited her to visit the United States, and both sides agreed to make concrete arrangements for the visit to take place in the spring.

Focus on Indo-Pacific Security

When asked whether China's recent large-scale military exercises around Taiwan were discussed, Takaichi declined to provide specifics. She said only that the two leaders exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific region and confirmed close coordination in light of the current international environment.

Takaichi also said that Japan and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with like-minded partners, including through Japan-U.S.-South Korea trilateral cooperation, while promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, as reported by The Japan Times

Regional Tensions and Reactions

China concluded its "Justice Mission 2025" military drills earlier this week, during which dozens of rockets were fired toward Taiwan, with several landing in waters close to the island. The exercises marked Beijing's closest-ever live-fire activity near Taiwan, according to officials in Taipei.

The drills were the first of their kind since Takaichi's comments in November suggesting Japan could consider military involvement in a potential Taiwan crisis. Those remarks prompted sharp reactions from Beijing, which views Taiwan as a core national issue and has demanded unification, by force if necessary.

Despite rising tensions, Takaichi's government has maintained that its stance does not represent a policy shift and has emphasized that dialogue with China remains possible. Meanwhile, Washington has urged Beijing to reduce military pressure on Taiwan. The U.S. State Department called on China to exercise restraint and pursue dialogue, marking its first public response to the recent exercises. President Trump, however, has played down the drills, saying such military activities in the region are not new and expressing limited concern over the developments.

