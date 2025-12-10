Irvinei To Debut OVAL - The World's First AI Home Hub - At CES 2026

Company unveils a new category of intelligent living, live in Las Vegas this January

- Khurram Hussain, CEO/FounderIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IRVINEi announced today that it will showcase OVAL, the world's first AI Home Hub, at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, giving attendees the first public glimpse at a completely new category of intelligent living. Designed with on-device computer vision and edge AI, OVAL unifies home security, smart-home control, and a private, adaptive AI assistant in a single device that anticipates what a home needs before the homeowner asks.Where to Find OVAL at CESCES 2026 – Eureka Park Hall G at The VenetianJanuary 6–9, 2026Booth #: 61860 Smart Home / IoT PavilionMedia Contact:...Visitors will experience live simulations of OVAL's real-time edge intelligence, including its ability to understand context, anticipate risks, adapt environments, and orchestrate thousands of IoT devices without sending personal data to the cloud.Introducing a New Category: Intelligent LivingWhile traditional smart devices simply respond to commands, OVAL represents the next leap forward: homes that think, sense, and act proactively. Powered by local computer vision, OVAL interprets patterns in motion, light, behavior, and environment to deliver safety, energy efficiency, and convenience.“Consumers have been promised smart homes for over a decade,” said Khurram Hussain, CEO of IRVINEi.“But 'smart' has become a patchwork of fragmented apps, devices, and automations. OVAL finally delivers what the industry has been missing - a connected, intelligent home that not only reacts, but anticipates.What's New at CES 2026: A First Look at OVAL's AI MarketplaceCES attendees will also get an early preview of the forthcoming AI Marketplace launching in 2026. This app-store-style ecosystem will allow developers to build custom computer-vision-powered capabilities for OVAL. With support for 3,000+ IoT devices, the marketplace is designed to unlock unlimited future capabilities, from predictive safety to energy automation to immersive entertainment.Why Stop by the OVAL BoothAttendees will be able to experience live, real-time demonstrations, including:* Predictive fall-prevention using OVAL's on-device computer vision* Gesture-based control without phones, apps, or wake words* Adaptive lighting and energy scenarios that react to human behavior* Invisible security that enables contextual alerts without cameras streaming to the cloud* A“Day in the Life of an Intelligent Home” walk-through showcasing what's possible when a home doesn't wait for commands and anticipates them instead.Early press, influencers, and partners will receive exclusive access to behind-the-scenes hardware and OVAL's 2026 launch roadmap.Editorial-Style Conversations Hosted by IRVINEiThroughout CES 2026, IRVINEi will also host a series of editorial-style conversations at its booth, led by IRVINEi CEO Khurram Hussain, with select industry leaders and special guests.These sessions are designed specifically for media and investors and will tackle some of the most urgent questions facing the smart home category today, including the limits of cloud-dependent AI, the rise of privacy-first edge computing, the shift from reactive alerts to predictive intelligence, and what truly“intelligent living” means.Rather than product pitches, these conversations offer unfiltered perspectives, market insights, and contrarian takes on where the category is headed and why much of today's smart-home technology is reaching a breaking point.Media are invited to join these discussions live or request dedicated time with IRVINEi's leadership to explore the ideas shaping the next decade of AI in the home.About IRVINEiIRVINEi is building the future of intelligent living through OVAL, the world's first AI Home Hub. By unifying security, smart-home control, and an AI companion, OVAL delivers a private, adaptive home experience that learns from and protects the people in it. OVAL launches next year with products available for pre-order now and delivery slated for April 2026.Learn more at

IRVINEi to Debut OVAL - the World's First AI Home Hub - at CES 2026



