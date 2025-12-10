Hkineda Annual Conference Successfully Concludes

HONG KONG, December 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director Association (“HKiNEDA”) successfully held its Annual Conference last Saturday. This year's theme,“Opportunities and Challenges for INEDs in Dual Listing Wave, Digital Asset Era, and Web3 & AI-Driven Risks”, brought together representatives from Hong Kong's key financial regulators, alongside industry experts and corporate leaders from across the region. The event attracted nearly 300 senior executives. The Association presented the INED Honorary Life Achievement Award to Dr Rita Fan Hsu and Prof. Frederick Ma in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the profession and to corporate governance.

In light of the Tai Po fire incident, the opening ceremony included a solemn tribute to commemorate the victims and honour the bravery of the firefighters. The conference was formally opened with a welcome address by Mr Rex Yeung, President of HKiNEDA.

In his speech, Mr Yeung underscored the irreplaceable role of INEDs in strengthening corporate governance:“We need three-dimensional thinking - dual listings, digital assets and driven risks by Web3 and AI - with depth, clarity and transparency. This is exactly how we should approach governance: making strategies more understandable, decisions more traceable and outcomes more accountable. That's the shift we must embrace: moving from flat compliance to three-dimensional stewardship - for investors, regulators and all stakeholders we serve. As INEDs, we are not only the gatekeepers of enterprises but also the guardians of market transparency and investor trust.”

Distinguished guests at the opening ceremony included Dr Kelvin Wong, Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission; Dr David Sun, Chairman of the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council; and Dr Rocky Tung, Director, Head of Policy Research for the Financial Services Development Council.

In response to recent trends in technological innovation and the evolution of financial models, the conference featured keynote addresses and panel discussions on three major topics: the strategic complexity of dual listings (A+H), the rise of digital assets, and the convergence of Web3 and artificial intelligence. Senior directors and professionals shared their insights, fostering lively exchange and enhancing awareness of emerging trends while strengthening oversight capabilities.

Prominent speakers included (in order of appearance):

- Mr Lucas Chen, Executive Director, Lingbao Gold Industrial Investment Company Limited

- Datuk Shireen Muhiudeen, Founder, Corston-Smith Asset Management SDN BHD & Former Chairman, Bursa Malaysia

- Mr Xie Jun, CEO, Leading Holding

- Mr Vincent Pang, Managing Partner, AVISTA Group

- Ms Diamantina Leong, Partner, Capital Market Services, PricewaterhouseCoopers

- Mr Robert Lui, Southern Region Offering Services Leader of Capital Market Services Group and Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader, Deloitte China

- Mr Simon Shum, Partner, Financial Services, Asset Management, HKSAR, KPMG China

- Ms Bobo Lee, Manager, Blockchain & Digital Asset, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited

- Mr Sangmin Park, Managing Director, DX Division, BEATOZ Inc.

- Ms Michelle Cheng, Managing Director, HashKey Exchange

- Mr Andrew Lee, Partner, Greater China Markets & Hong Kong EY Wavespace (Innovation) Leader

- Mr Kenneth Lam, Partner, Grant Thornton Advisory Services Limited

- Mr Andy Chow, Head of Customer Solution Architects, Google Cloud Hong Kong

The conference concluded with the presentation of the Association's highest honour, the INED Honorary Life Achievement Award, to Dr Rita Fan Hsu (left in the photo below) and Prof. Frederick Ma (right in the photo below). Their outstanding achievements have set a benchmark for Independent Non-Executive Directors and have had a lasting impact on the advancement of corporate governance standards.







About The Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director Association

The Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director Association (HKiNEDA), incorporated in Hong Kong by Companies Ordinance, is a non-profit association mainly representing INEDs of Greater China. Based in Hong Kong, the association connects INEDs of Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, to make dedicated contributions in the Greater China's enormous financial and capital market.

HKiNEDA aims at enhancing professional development of INEDs, promoting healthy and outstanding corporate governance of listed companies, and sustainable development of the capital market in Greater China. To achieve the mission, the Association commits to helping INEDs to understand their duties in listed companies, encouraging them to realize their values, supporting INEDs to oversee companies and fulfill their responsibilities with independence, integrity and impartiality.

