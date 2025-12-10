The XRP ETF Has Surpassed The $1 Billion Market Capitalization Mark - Get Started Now And Earn Passive Income In XRP With Arc Miner

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Guest Contribution – The XRP ETF's market capitalization successfully surpassed the $1 billion milestone, signifying a continued influx of capital and confidence into the ecosystem, and enabling XRP to have broader financial applications and yield profiles. As this trend accelerates, Arc Miner is becoming a new channel for XRP holders to unlock the potential of their assets, allowing them to move beyond simply waiting and continuously create value.



How to earn 3000 XRP with Arc Miner?

Unlike simply hoarding coins and waiting for price increases, Arc Miner allows users to start cloud mining with XRP directly without equipment or transactions and automatically generate returns. The returns, denominated in US dollars, are credited to the account daily and can be freely withdrawn or reinvested, transforming XRP from static storage into a continuously operating value engine.



XRP ETFs Boost Confidence, Arc Miner Enables Implementation

The expansion of ETFs has made XRP an asset recognized by mainstream institutions, while Arc Miner allows ordinary users to generate“cash flow” from this asset. Instead of waiting for market conditions, users can use Arc Miner to actively convert idle XRP into daily yields.



How to Get Started?

1. Open the official website:

2. Create an account: Enter your email address and set your login and security password.

3. Upon registration, you will receive a $15 trial credit to start using the service immediately.

4. Select a mining contract: Choose a plan according to your budget and timeframe.

5. Deposit and activate: Supports deposits in multiple currencies including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, XRP, and SOL.

6. Automatic earnings: Earnings are generated 24 hours after the contract starts. Withdrawals are available to your personal wallet once your balance reaches $100.



Arc Miner Contract Options:

⦁[Free Trial Hashrate] Investment: $15 | Duration: 1 day | Earnings: $15.6

⦁[Beginner Trial Contract] Investment: $100 | Duration: 2 days | Earnings: $107.4

⦁[Classic Cloud Hashrate (Beginner)] Investment: $500 | Duration: 6 days | Earnings: $540.5

⦁[Classic Cloud Hashrate (Advanced)] Investment: $2500 | Duration: 20 days | Earnings: $3225

⦁[Advanced Mining Plan] Investment: $10000 | Duration: 40 days | Earnings: $16560

⦁[Flagship Hashrate Package] Investment: $100000 | Duration: 50 days | Earnings: $205500



For example:

Invest $10,000 to purchase a $10,000 [Advanced Mining Contract] with a term of 40 days and a daily return of 1.64%.

After successful purchase, the user will receive a stable daily return of $10,000 × 1.64% = $164.

After 40 days, the user's principal + return will be: $10,000 + $164 × 40 days = $10,000 + $6,560 = $16,560.



(For more contract details, please visit the official website: )



Final thoughts:

The new cycle in the crypto market never stops, and the XRP ETF is just the beginning. Arc Miner gives you the opportunity to lock in 3,000 XRP before the big trend fully unfolds-for many investors, this is not just about positioning, but a crucial leap to gain a first-mover advantage.



Website:

Contact us:...

APP Download: Arc Miner APP

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Advertisements placed in our