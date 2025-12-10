Hong Kong Kicks Off One-Year Countdown To The XXVIII ANOC General Assembly 2026

The One-Year Countdown Kick-Off Press Conference of the XXVIII ANOC General Assembly took place today. Officiating guests who launched the event included (from left) Mr Kenneth FOK, Chairperson of XXVIII ANOC GA HK, China, 2026 Steering Committee cum Vice President of SF&OC; Mrs Gunilla LINDBERG, ANOC Secretary General, International Olympic Committee Member; and Mr Edgar YANG, Vice Chairperson of XXVIII ANOC GA HK, China, 2026 Steering Committee cum Hon. Secretary General, SF&OC.

