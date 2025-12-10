Networknewsbreaks Why Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) and may include paid advertising.

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company developing a portfolio of rare earth element (“REE”) projects across Tier-1 jurisdictions in Canada and the U.S.“With experienced leadership and a balanced portfolio in key jurisdictions, Powermax is well positioned to capitalize on North America's accelerating demand for critical minerals... Focused on discovery and responsible advancement, the company targets areas with geological potential for REE-bearing pegmatites and granitic systems... Its exploration model emphasizes modern geophysics, data integration, and systematic de-risking through technical work. By concentrating on projects with clear infrastructure advantages and policy support, Powermax seeks to contribute meaningfully to regional supply-chain independence in critical minerals vital to electrification and advanced manufacturing.”

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

