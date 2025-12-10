Cyber Resilience For All: How Cisco And NIIT Foundation Are Securing India's Digital Future

MENAFN - 3BL) As India undergoes rapid digital transformation, the opportunities are immense - but so are the risks. Cybercrime losses exceeded ₹1,750 crore in the first four months of 2024 alone.While India requires at least one million cybersecurity professionals, its current workforce is less than half that number.This makes it paramount not only to equip citizens with knowledge on how to stay safe online, but also to train the cybersecurity workforce India urgently needs.

This is the challenge that sits at the heart of the partnership between Cisco and the NIIT Foundation, an India-based nonprofit focused on education and skill development that helped us positively impact 50 million people in India. Since 2008, Cisco and NIIT Foundation have partnered on initiatives that bridge the digital divide, including various training programs for India's youth. Building on this strong foundation, in 2022, we launched a flagship initiative: Cyber Suraksha.

A multipronged approach to cyber safety

Aligned with Cisco's strategy to leverage technology and partnerships to tackle critical needs in education and economic development, the Cyber Suraksha program aims to build widespread knowledge on cyber safety while training young people for cybersecurity careers. The program - designed as a comprehensive response to India's escalating cybersecurity challenges - is structured around three key courses:



Cyber Awareness: A 20-hour foundational program for ages 13+ covering personal online safety and protection against cyber threats like identity theft, cyber-bullying, and fraud.

Cyber Smart: An advanced course for college students interested in cybersecurity and preparing for careers in the field. Cyber Workforce: A comprehensive, employability-focused program designed to train individuals for roles in the cybersecurity industry.

Cyber Suraksha's impact by the numbers

Over a three-year grant period (2022–2025), Cyber Suraksha pursued an ambitious vision: training one million individuals across India in cybersecurity skills and awareness. By March 2025, the program had surpassed that goal across its three courses, demonstrating the curriculum's effectiveness and the widespread demand for accessible digital safety training.

The program's impact has been both wide-reaching and inclusive, spanning communities often left behind in tech education. With more than 40% female participation, the program is helping to reshape a field where women are often underrepresented globally. Furthermore, participants who found employment after completing the program saw their family incomes rise by an average of 39% over a three-year period, highlighting how digital skills and cybersecurity training can directly contribute to economic mobility.

Real lives, real impact: Stories from the Cyber Suraksha program

While the statistics tell a powerful story of scale, the true impact of Cyber Suraksha is best understood through the lives it has transformed. Rehana, a 31-year-old trans woman and community advocate from New Delhi, noticed that her community was particularly susceptible to cyber threats due to a lack of awareness.“The Cyber Suraksha initiative empowered me to recognize and respond to cyber threats,” she explained.“I developed essential cybersecurity skills through mentorship and practical experience.” Today, she's passionate about raising cyber awareness and works to help her community protect themselves online.

Personal experiences with cyber fraud motivated both Apurba, a 25-year-old computer application graduate from rural West Bengal, and Anand, a 50-year-old yoga teacher from Delhi, to enroll in Cyber Suraksha. Both had been targeted by online scams, from unauthorized bank transactions to email breaches.“The courses provided me with advanced skills and a strong theoretical foundation,” Apurba shared, crediting the program with preparing him for his career. For Anand, the training offered something equally valuable:“The Cyber Suraksha program greatly enhanced my understanding of fraud tactics and how to prevent them.” Today, Apurba works in cybersecurity while Anand actively raises awareness about cyber safety in his community.

The partnerships advancing cybersecurity in India

Cyber Suraksha's success reflects the strength of the partnership between Cisco and NIIT Foundation. Together, we've reached underserved populations - from rural youth to older adults - equipping them with skills that open pathways to sustainable livelihoods.

Achieving this scale required partnerships at every level: more than 500 colleges, 129 NGOs, and 3,000+ government schools across 27 states and five union territories provided grassroots access and local insight. Technology platforms for project management, impact tracking, and AI-driven learning enabled the program to adapt quickly and personalize content. NIIT Foundation's community networks combined with Cisco's technology infrastructure created a depth of impact that neither of us could have achieved alone.

Looking ahead toward a digitally resilient future

The journey doesn't end here. Building on Cyber Suraksha's success, Cisco and NIIT Foundation are launching Cyber Suraksha Plus to reach an additional 2.7 million people over the next three years. The initiative will maintain its focus on reaching all learners, aiming for 40% female participation, and will expand into artificial intelligence training alongside cybersecurity.

Through multiple delivery channels - instructor-led sessions, train-the-trainer models, and self-paced platforms like the Learn@NIITFoundation app - the program will extend its reach into even more remote areas and vulnerable communities. Strengthened partnerships with government institutions, colleges, and grassroots organizations will enable sustainable, cost-effective delivery at scale.

The stories of Rehana, Apurba, Anand, and one million others prove what's possible when technology, education, and partnership come together. As Cisco and NIIT Foundation continue this work, we're not just building cybersecurity skills - we're creating pathways to opportunity and contributing to a more secure digital future for all of India.

Learn more about Cisco's Corporate Social Responsibility efforts in India.

