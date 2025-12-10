Covia's Jáltipan Plant Honored With The Veracruz State Quality Award

MENAFN - 3BL) We are proud to announce that our Jáltipan plant has been selected as a recipient of the, granted by SEDECOP. This award represents the highest recognition from the Government of Veracruz for organizations that demonstrate excellence in quality management, continuous improvement, competitiveness, and customer-focused processes.

This achievement reflects Jaltipan's operational excellence and strong commitment to social and environmental responsibility, all of which were essential factors in earning this award. Through collaborative efforts, the plant is creating meaningful change by strengthening communities and restoring ecosystems. Highlights of these initiatives include:



Partnering with the Gulf of Mexico Fund to restore nearly 200 acres of land along the lower Coatzacoalcos River, working closely with NGOs like Sembrando Semilla Sagrada AC to provide training and seeds for community nurseries that promote biodiversity. This collaboration resulted in the planting of 50,000 plants along riverbanks and streams, benefiting 40 families and engaging 30 volunteers in the effort.

Supporting over 1,400 organizations through projects such as painting and beautifying schools and gardens and celebrating the first graduation at Covia's Jáltipan Primary School. Other efforts included improving infrastructure and water access by repairing streets, sewer systems, and reinforcing drinking water networks with containers and pipes. Additionally, Covia provided support to local police and other emergency services.

The awards ceremony took place on December 5, marking a historic moment for our team. Carlos Gomez, Executive Vice President, Mexico, shared:“This achievement is a proud moment for our team, highlighting the discipline, commitment to our customers, and teamwork that define Jáltipan. It reflects Covia's dedication to quality, environment, safety, and performance, and our drive to adopt best practices that meet the highest standards.”

It also comes at a historic time- Jáltipan celebrated its 70th anniversary earlier this year, which was the perfect opportunity to recognize the plant's successes over the years as well as its legacy of safety as the foundation of everything we do, supported by teamwork and driven by innovation.

We extend a special congratulations to Baldemar Salinas, VP of Operations & Mexico, and Francisco Mayo, Jáltipan Plant Manager, for their exceptional leadership in earning this award. We also congratulate the entire Jáltipan team for setting the bar high and making this achievement possible!