Delhi Police Arrest Three Snatchers After Analysing Over 300 CCTV Cameras

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three snatchers who were identified after an extensive analysis of more than 300 CCTV cameras.

According to a statement released by the Anti-Snatching Cell of the South-West District, the team has done a commendable job by arresting three notorious snatchers -- Paras alias Bharat, aged 34, from Gandhi Market, Sagarpur; Pankaj alias Kake, aged 38, a resident of Ram Mandir, Jhanda Chowk, New Ashok Nagar; and Vinod Ghosh, aged 35, from Sagarpur. With their arrest, a snatched gold chain and a motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

On December 2, a gold chain snatching incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Sagarpur Police Station. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 575/25 under Sections 304(2)/3(5) of the BNS was registered at Sagarpur Police Station, and an investigation was initiated.

To solve the case, a dedicated team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Hari Singh, in charge of the Anti-Snatching Cell (SWD). The team included Sub Inspector Kamal Kant, Head Constable Sumer, HC Anil, HC Narender, HC Shishram, Constable Sunny, Ct. Nitin, and Ct. Maan Singh. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Vijay Pal Tomar, ACP (Operations), South-West District, to nab the accused.

The team meticulously examined more than 300 CCTV cameras across the South-West and West Districts. The accused were spotted using a Yamaha FZ motorcycle and employing several deceptive tactics to evade arrest. These included taking multiple rounds in an area before committing the crime, changing clothes after snatching to avoid identification, and riding in a reckless zig-zag manner to blur the number plate in CCTV footage.

Through manual intelligence and secret informers, all three accused were successfully identified and apprehended. The snatched gold chain and the motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they indulged in gold chain snatching to earn quick money. They revealed that after committing the crime, they would sell the stolen gold to various individuals in Delhi. They were on their way to sell the snatched items when they were arrested. They also admitted that they exclusively used a Yamaha FZ motorcycle for such offences.

Further investigation is underway.