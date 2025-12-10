Gemini Receives US License For Prediction Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acting Chairman Pham Continues To Carry Out President Trump's Mandate To Make America the Crypto Capital of the World

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Gemini Space Station, Inc. (Gemini) (NASDAQ:GEMI) announced that Gemini Titan, LLC (Titan), an affiliate, received a Designated Contract Market (DCM) license from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which will allow Gemini to begin offering prediction markets to U.S. customers.

Gemini first applied for a DCM license on March 10, 2020.“Today's approval marks the culmination of a 5-year licensing process and the beginning of a new chapter for Gemini," remarked Gemini's CEO Tyler Winklevoss.“We thank President Trump for ending the Biden Administration's War on Crypto and Acting Chairman Pham for her hard work and dedication to help realize President Trump's vision for making America the crypto capital of the world. It's incredibly refreshing and invigorating to have a President and a financial regulator who are pro crypto, pro innovation, and pro America.”

Gemini Titan plans to enter into the prediction markets space by offering event contracts that are simple yes or no questions on future events. For example,“Will 1 bitcoin end this year higher than $200k?” Yes or no. Or,“Will Elon Musk's X end up paying the full $140 million fine to the European Commission in 2026?” Yes or no.

“Prediction markets have the potential to be as big or bigger than traditional capital markets. Acting Chairman Pham understands this vision and its importance,” said Cameron Winklevoss, Gemini's President.”Unlike her predecessor, Acting Chairman Pham has positioned the CFTC as a pro business, pro innovation regulator that will allow America to lead in these new and exciting markets.”

Starting shortly, Gemini customers in the United States will be able to participate in prediction markets by trading event contracts on Gemini's web interface using the USD in their Gemini account. Trading event contracts via the Gemini mobile app will be available soon.

In the future, Gemini Titan will explore expanding its derivatives offering for US customers to include crypto futures, options, and perpetual contracts or perps. Perps are the most widely traded derivatives contracts in the crypto industry, having gained huge popularity and traction in Asia and other non-US jurisdictions over the last decade. Gemini Titan looks forward to exploring bringing these innovative and highly liquid contracts to America.

Prediction markets leverage the wisdom of the crowd and the power of markets to more accurately forecast the future. They reward market participants for their truthful insights and also help them to better prepare for the future by aggregating and disseminating more correct information. The move into this nascent and burgeoning frontier continues Gemini's march towards building a one-stop financial super app for customers.

