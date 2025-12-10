Bakkt Files Post-Effective Amendments To Form S-3 Registration Statements Following Corporate Reorganization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (“Bakkt” or the“Company”) (NYSE:BKKT) today announced that it has filed post-effective amendments to its registration statements on Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its shelf registration statement that was originally filed in June 2025. These filings were necessitated by the Company's recent elimination of its umbrella partnership-C corporation structure and transition to a single class of common stock. No additional securities are being registered pursuant to the filing of these post-effective amendments.

Although the post-effective amendments have been filed with the SEC, the SEC has not yet declared the registration statements they are amending to be effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and there will be no sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Founded in 2018, Bakkt is building the backbone of next-generation financial infrastructure. The company provides solutions that enable institutional participation in the digital asset economy - spanning Bitcoin, tokenization, stablecoin payments, and AI-driven finance. With the scale, security, and regulatory compliance demanded by global institutions, Bakkt is positioned at the center of a generational transformation in what money is, how it moves, and how markets operate.

