Bakkt Files Post-Effective Amendments To Form S-3 Registration Statements Following Corporate Reorganization
Although the post-effective amendments have been filed with the SEC, the SEC has not yet declared the registration statements they are amending to be effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and there will be no sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Bakkt
Founded in 2018, Bakkt is building the backbone of next-generation financial infrastructure. The company provides solutions that enable institutional participation in the digital asset economy - spanning Bitcoin, tokenization, stablecoin payments, and AI-driven finance. With the scale, security, and regulatory compliance demanded by global institutions, Bakkt is positioned at the center of a generational transformation in what money is, how it moves, and how markets operate.
Bakkt is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit: | X @Bakkt | LinkedIn
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
Yujia Zhai
Orange Group
Media
Luna PR
