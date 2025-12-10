Bimergen Energy Anticipates Uplist To The NYSE American Stock Exchange With Concurrent Offering Next Week

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newport Beach, CA, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimergen Energy Corporation (OTCQB: BESS) (“Bimergen”), a utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) asset owner, project developer, and independent power provider, today announced that its shares of common stock have been approved for listing on the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American") stock exchange. Bimergen expects that its common stock will begin trading on the NYSE American under the symbol“BESS” at the opening of trading on or about December 18, 2025, subject to authorization of the application and continued compliance with the exchange rules.

In connection with the anticipated uplisting, Bimergen is also conducting a concurrent offering of its securities, subject to market conditions and regulatory approval. Additional details regarding the offering will be provided through the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Bimergen expects that its shares of common stock will continue to trade on the OTC Markets' OTCQB until the close of the market on or about December 17, 2025. Upon effectiveness of the listing on the NYSE American, trading of the common stock on the OTCQB will terminate. Stockholders of Bimergen do not need to take any action prior to the listing of Bimergen's shares on the NYSE American.

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation (OTCQB: BESS ) is a U.S.-based independent power producer specializing in the development, ownership, and operation of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS). Bimergen develops utility-scale and distributed storage projects designed to provide grid reliability, renewable integration, and flexible energy solutions. Bimergen manages the full project lifecycle, including site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations. Its portfolio spans multiple power markets across the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Bimergen may include“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, Bimergen's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in Bimergen's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Bimergen, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Bimergen's filings with the SEC. Bimergen undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

