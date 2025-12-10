Global Pool Market To Surge From USD 17B In 2024 To USD 23B By 2030 As Pool Covers Heating Costs Up To 70% Arizton

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Arizton's latest research on the global pool market reveals robust growth, with the market valued at USD 17.75 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 23.30 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.64%. Pools are more than just recreational spaces, they enhance property appeal, support wellness routines, competitive swimming, and hydrotherapy, and are driving rising installation rates across both residential and commercial segments.In the United States, the Sunbelt states, Florida, Texas, and Arizona, house the majority of the nation's 10.7 million pools, where prolonged high summer temperatures are encouraging homeowners to invest in residential automation for improved pool management, comfort, and energy efficiency.

Pool Covers Cutting Costs Up to 70% Drive Market Adoption

The global pool market is being reshaped by energy efficiency, sustainability, and smart technology. Pool covers, which reduce heating costs by up to 70% and lower water loss, are driving adoption across residential and commercial pools, reinforced by EPA WaterSense guidance, rebate programs, and regional incentives. At the same time, DOE efficiency standards for pumps and motors are accelerating upgrades to variable-speed systems and automated controls, reducing energy consumption and emissions worldwide. In Europe, the UK's $102 million Swimming Pool Support Fund is supporting eco-friendly retrofits, heat recovery systems, and advanced pool management technologies, while funding lists and local authority projects help anticipate future equipment demand. Together, these trends are creating a predictable, high-value market pipeline, establishing pools as sustainable, technology-enabled infrastructure for the future.

Smart, Connected, and Sustainable: The Next Wave in Pool Innovation

The global smart pool equipment market is expanding as regulations, safety standards, and consumer demand drive adoption of connected and automated systems. Smart chemical controllers and feeders, recommended by the CDC, help maintain safe, stable water in both public and residential pools, while app-based automation allows pool owners to manage systems remotely, creating demand for ongoing service plans. DOE efficiency standards and upcoming motor regulations (2025–2027) are accelerating the adoption of variable-speed motors and smart controls, with labeling standards enabling easier comparison and informed upgrades. With companies like Fluidra connecting over a million pools globally, both new construction and retrofit projects are fueling the growth of energy-efficient, automated, and connected pool solutions.

Swimming Gains Momentum: Driving Growth in Pools and Wellness Solutions

The growing emphasis on active lifestyles and wellness has positioned swimming as a joint-friendly, accessible exercise for all ages, fueling demand for both home pools and community aquatic centers. The WHO warns that inactivity-related healthcare costs could approach $300 billion by 2030, while the CDC highlights swimming's benefits for conditions such as arthritis, reinforcing its role in health and rehabilitation. In response, governments and communities are investing in more pools, supported by robust participation trends, Sport England reports 4.2 million adults swim at least twice a month (2022–23), and Australia's AusPlay program records over 4.4 million swimmers in 2024. Together, these trends indicate a strong market opportunity for pools, swim programs, and wellness-driven aquatic solutions.

North America Remains the Global Leader in Pool Cleaners Market with 44% Share

North America leads the global automatic pool cleaner market, holding over 44% of the share, fueled by extensive pool ownership, high adoption of smart ecosystems, rising health and hygiene awareness, and strong consumer preference for convenience and automation. The region's growth is further accelerated by technological advancements and energy-efficient solutions, particularly in the robotic segment, which is driving demand for intelligent cleaners with AI navigation, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities U.S. dominates due to advanced technologies, disposable incomes, and an aging population, while Canada emerges as a fast-growing market. Innovations in robotic, AI-enabled, and cordless models are fueling demand, positioning North America as the hub of growth and innovation in the segment.

Key Company Profile

.Pentair plc

.Fluidra

.Hayward

.Maytronics

.Latham Pool Products

.Intex Recreation Corp

.Waterco

.Emaux

.Gecko Alliance

.Xylem Inc.

Other Prominent Company Profiles

.Supreme Pools Pty. Ltd.

.Starmatrix Group Inc.

.Explore Industries

.Poolking

.Ming Aqua Machinery

.Blue Wave Products, Inc.

.SPRSUN

.GreatPool

.FibroPool MEA

.Abatec Pools

.Speck Pumps-Pool Products, Inc.

.Val-Pak Products

.Gecko Pool & Spa

.SmartPool Systems Ltd

.Arrdev Prefab Pvt. Ltd.

.Compass Europe, S.R.O.

.Valterra Products, Inc.

.Halbert Pool & Spa

.Poolmaster, Inc.

.Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co., Ltd.

The Pool Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By

.Build Type: In-Ground, Above-Ground, and Others

.End User: Residential and Commercial

.Residential End User by Type: New Build Pools, Renovation / Remodel, and Aftermarkets / Consumables

.Residential New Build Pool by Material: Concrete, Fiberglass, Vinyl Liners, and Others

.Commercial End User by Type: New Build Pools, Renovation / Remodel, and Aftermarkets / Consumables

.Commercial New Build Pool by Material: Concrete, Fiberglass, Vinyl Liners, and Others

.Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

