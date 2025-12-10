403
Shooting at Kentucky State University leaves one student dead
(MENAFN) A targeted shooting at Kentucky State University (KSU) on Tuesday resulted in the death of one student and left another in critical condition, a news outlet reported. Authorities confirmed that both victims are enrolled at KSU, while the suspected gunman is not a student.
University police arrested the suspect, identified as Jacob Lee Bard from Evansville, Indiana, at the scene. Bard has been charged with murder and first-degree assault and was booked into Franklin County Regional Jail.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Frankfort Assistant Police Chief Scott Tracy stated the attack was deliberate rather than random. “This was not a mass shooting or a random incident,” Beshear said in a video statement. The injured student was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
This marks the second shooting at KSU this year. In August, two students were wounded near Young Hall after gunfire erupted from a passing vehicle. Authorities continue investigating both incidents.
