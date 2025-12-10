403
FUTURE STARS SET FOR JEDDAH SHOWDOWN AS LINEUP CONFIRMED FOR 2025 NEXT GEN ATP FINALS PRESENTED BY PIF
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 10 December 2025: Tennis fans in Jeddah can once again look forward to witnessing the stars of the future in action, with one week to go until the 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF can now be confirmed.
Taking place at King Abdullah Sports City from December 17 to 21, the Next Gen ATP Finals is the flagship tournament for the eight best male players aged 20-and-under on the ATP Tour, based on the season-long PIF Race to Jeddah standings.
Czech star Jakub Menšíík leads the lineup after finishing first in the PIF ATP Race to Jeddah standings. The 20-year-old, ranked Number 19 in the PIF ATP Rankings, returns to Jeddah for a second year following a stunning breakthrough season during which he claimed his first ATP Tour title at the prestigious ATP 1000 Miami Open.
American talent Learner Tien will also return to Jeddah for a second successive year after his own impressive season, which included a first ATP Tour title at the Moselle Open and a rise to a career-high Number 28 in the PIF ATP Rankings. The 20-year-old reached the 2024 final, where he was defeated by Brazil’s Joao Fonseca, who is unable to defend his crown this year due to injury.
The remaining field comprises: Alexander Blockx (20, Belgium), Dino Prižmćć (20, Croatia), Martin Landaluce (19, Spain), Nicolai Budkov æjær (19, Norway), Nishesh Basavareddy (20, USA), and Rafael Jodar (19, Spain).
We are proud to welcome this outstanding line-up of young players to Jeddah for the third edition of the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF. Each year, the tournament grows in profile and ambition, while reflecting our commitment to bring world-class tennis to Saudi Arabia,” said Saudi Tennis Federation (STF) president, Mohammed Al-Sarah.
The Next Gen ATP Finals made history in 2023 as the first professional tennis event to be held in Saudi Arabia as part of a partnership between the ATP and STF. It has played a key role in the broader strategy by the STF to bol’ter Saudi’s tennis ecosystem, including hosting more elite events, driving mass participation in the sport, and providing greater pathways for elite local talent.
In the two years since its debut, Saudi Arabia has welcomed ’he WTA Tour’s flagship tournament, the WTA Finals, to Riyadh until 2026 as part of a three-year deal, and will soon host an ATP Masters 1000 tournament, expected from 2028.
These elite tournaments are hosted alongside ongoing efforts to improve and expand tennis in Saudi Arabia, from the grassroots to competitive level, as part of ambitions under Vision 2030.
The progress has been tangible; mass participation continues to increase, with more than 53,000 children takin‘ part in the ⦣8217;Tennis for All’ program, in c‘llaboration wi’h ‘Sports for All’, in 2025 alone, while female participation has increased by 24% just in the 12 months since the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh.
At the top level, Saudi Arabia now has a record 82 players who hold an international ranking, and in 2024 the STF hosted–77 local tournaments – another record.
Soon, the eyes of the tennis world will be fixed on Jeddah for the Next Gen ATP Finals, where the eight competing players will be drawn into two groups of four in a round-robin format. The top two will then advance to the knockout semi-finals. On offer is a record prize pot of $2.1 million.
