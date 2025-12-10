403
Senega’’s President Faye Opens MSGBC 2025 with Call for African Energy Sovereignty
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) DAKAR, Senegal, December 9, 2025/ -- Senegalese President H.E. Bassirou Diomaye Faye opened the 2025 edition of the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power conference and exhibition in Dakar today, setting an ambitious tone for regional integration, energy sovereignty and shared prosperity across West Africa’s premier energy basin. Marking the fourth edition of the high-level energy gathering, the President underscored the deepening coordination between Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry and called on global investors to recognize Africa as a space of opportunity ready to shape its own energy future.
The President emphasized that the continuity between previous editions in Nouakchott and this ye’r’s return to Dakar symbolizes more than geographical proxim–ty – it reflects an increasingly united regional front.
In addition to the President, the opening ceremony for MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 featured the participation of Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General for continental energy organization the African P’troleum Producers’ Organization (APPO), who spoke about’prioritizing Africa’s financial independence. He c’lled on the continent’s leaders to develop harmonized centers of excellence in order to promote the skills necessary to promote local capacity building throughout the entire energy value chain.
“I appeal to our leaders to win the African energy industry from undue depe”dence on foreign players,” “r. Ibrahim stated, adding, “We need to promote regional centers of excellence”for the oil and gas industry.”
Meanwhile, Eng. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum emphasized how new and upcoming energy projects have the potential to drive a new era of energy prosperity across the MSGBC region. He highlighted the Sangomar oil field – which achieved first oil in 202– – and the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG developm–nt – which achieved first gas in December–2024 – as potential catalysts for energy and economic dependence while stimulating further investment in exploration and production throughout the region.
“This will be a catalyst of broader, inclusive industri”lization,” stated “ng. Hamel. “We aim to leverage these resources to strengt’en the nation’s standing on t”e global stage.”
Highlighting a histor’c shift in Africa’s economic positioning, the speakers stressed that the era of being merely a supplier of raw materials must be left behind. The MSGBC basin was described not only as a shared geological resource, but as a community whose development must drive inclusive growth, job creation, innovation and stability.
“As we start thi’ MSGBC conference, it’s very important that we make investment a cornerstone for the region. This investment is what is going to drive this regio” to thrive with energy,” NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.
The speakers concluded the opening ceremony by urging participants to translate dialogue into decisive action. President Faye called for the 2025 edition of the conference and exhibition to–serve as a turning point – one where strong commitment, new partnerships and a reinforced collective vision emerge to propel the continent toward energy autonomy and prosperity.
