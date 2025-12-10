403
Border clashes force over half million to flee in Thailand, Cambodia
(MENAFN) Deadly fighting along the Thailand-Cambodia border has forced more than half a million people to seek safety, officials on both sides reported Wednesday.
Thailand’s Defense Ministry stated that over 400,000 individuals have been moved to secure shelters, with more than 700 schools closed amid the escalating violence. “Thailand stands firmly for peace but peace must come with safety and security of our citizens,” said spokesman Surasant Kongsiri during a news briefing. The displacement has affected seven provinces along the Thai border.
Cambodian authorities reported that more than 127,000 people have fled their homes due to the clashes, which involved heavy artillery and rocket fire. At least 14 fatalities have been confirmed, including nine Cambodian civilians and five Thai soldiers, while scores more have been injured. Among the Cambodian casualties are one infant and 46 others hurt in the attacks, according to local media reports.
Many schools on both sides of the border have been converted into temporary shelters to accommodate displaced families. Reports indicate that the fighting continues into its fourth day, with Cambodian forces conducting rocket, mortar, and artillery strikes.
Both Thailand and Cambodia accuse each other of initiating the hostilities, which have broken a peace agreement signed in October in Kuala Lumpur in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The United States has voiced concern over the clashes, and Trump is expected to speak with leaders from both nations.
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated, “Thailand’s position remains the status quo. No ceasefire.” The two countries have long-standing border disputes that have periodically erupted into violence over the years.
