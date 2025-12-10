Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gaza Genocide: Over 70,300 Killed by Israel Since October 2023

Gaza Genocide: Over 70,300 Killed by Israel Since October 2023


2025-12-10 07:24:39
(MENAFN) Palestinian casualties have climbed to at least 70,366 killed and 171,064 wounded since Israel's genocidal campaign began in October 2023, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.

Ministry officials confirmed six injured Palestinians died from their wounds during the preceding 24-hour period across Gaza.

Israeli military operations ceased following a ceasefire accord implemented on Oct. 10.

Gaza's Government Media Office disclosed that Israeli army fire has claimed at least 386 lives and wounded 980 additional individuals since the truce took effect.

Regarding humanitarian assistance access, the media office revealed an average of just 226 aid convoys gain daily entry into Gaza—a sharp decline from the minimum 600 trucks Israel committed to permitting under ceasefire provisions.

The agreement's initial phase encompasses the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian detainees. The framework additionally envisions Gaza's reconstruction and implementation of a new administrative structure excluding Hamas.

MENAFN10122025000045017169ID1110463181



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search