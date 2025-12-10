403
Global Nations Deepen Ties with Syria After Assad’s Fall
(MENAFN) In the year following the collapse of the Baath regime on Dec. 8, 2024, a large portion of the international community has hurried to reconnect with Syria’s emerging leadership — with the clear exceptions of Iran and Israel.
The interim government in Damascus has exerted significant effort to reintegrate into global diplomacy, reopening long-dormant channels and speeding up top-level engagement with nations throughout the Middle East, Europe, and other regions.
During this period, Syria has reappeared in both regional and global forums, reactivated relations with influential neighboring states, and welcomed the return of assorted embassies to the capital.
After 61 years under Baath governance, many governments now perceive a chance to reconstruct relations with Damascus and consider more constructive avenues of cooperation.
As diplomatic exchanges revived, embassies that had withdrawn during the war began to come back. The Turkish Embassy — closed in 2012 — resumed operations on Dec. 14, 2024, with the Turkish flag raised once more. Germany, Spain, Italy, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Morocco likewise reinstated their embassies after nearly 13 years of absence.
“I went to Damascus to raise the Spanish flag ... because Spain supports Syria on its path toward stability, with justice and security, and equal rights for all Syrian men and women,” Spain’s foreign minister wrote on social media, marking the first anniversary of the regime’s downfall.
