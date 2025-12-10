OPPO Find X9 Series Raises The Bar For Flagships With Pro-Level Camera, AI Tools, And Bigger Battery

One of the reasons advanced smartphone users opt for Pro devices is because of the recent innovations in camera and AI. Smartphones have essentially become mini-image studios and productivity tools.

However, an area where many brands struggle is getting the best battery life out of new smartphones. OPPO, one of India's leading technology brands known for pushing the boundaries in imaging, AI, and battery performance, has been a steady exception with its consistent progress.

The OPPO Find X9 Series, the latest in its lineup, comes equipped with a groundbreaking camera system, thoughtful AI integration, and battery technology that has taken a major leap, reaffirming its position as a next-generation flagship.

Featuring a groundbreaking 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto lens in OPPO Find X9 Pro, this series, which also includes the OPPO Find X9, is drawing attention in India. Here is how this premium flagship under Rs. 1 lakh stands out.

Subtle design language

The OPPO Find X9 Series makes a strong first impression, striking a fine balance with clean lines and a well-proportioned form. Both the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro feature flat edges with subtle curves along the frame, giving the phones a sharp profile while ensuring a secure, comfortable grip in daily use.

The Find X9 Pro is 8.25mm thin, and the Find X9 comes in at just 7.99mm. The design language keeps the devices sleek and modern, placing them firmly in the premium flagship category.

On the back, the camera module sits neatly in the top-left, creating visual symmetry. This placement also prevents fingers from landing on the lenses when holding the device vertically and allows a free grip while using the device horizontally for gaming or watching media.

A new physical button, the Snap Key, is positioned on the left frame. It's a customizable button designed to be genuinely useful in daily workflows. You can assign a wide range of shortcuts to it – switch sound profiles, toggle the flashlight, launch the voice recorder during an important conversation, activate translation at work, or even take screenshots without reaching for multiple buttons. By default, the Snap Key opens AI Mind Space, a new hub of productivity tools discussed later.

On the right side, the Find X9 Pro features OPPO's next-generation Quick Button. It's a seamless shortcut for photography enthusiasts to launch the camera instantly. A double tap opens the camera, a single press captures a photo, and a long press activates burst mode. When the phone is in landscape, this highly precise button – capable of detecting swipe movements as small as 0.3mm – lets you control zoom smoothly and capture every detail with clarity and stability.

The Find X9 Series offers IP66, IP68, and IP69 protection to resist dust, water immersion, and even high-pressure water jets. The OPPO Find X9 Pro comes in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal, while the Find X9 is available in Titanium Grey, Space Black, and Velvet Red colors.

Large display for uninterrupted experience

The Find X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch flat display with ultra-narrow 1.15 mm bezels on all four sides for an almost uninterrupted view that enhances gaming, streaming, and browsing.

Find X9 has a compact 6.59-inch flat display ideal for one-hand use while remaining large enough for videos and multitasking.

Both devices in the Find X9 Series come with 1‐nit minimal brightness, allowing users to view the screen comfortably in low-light environments. This feature lets the display dim down to an ultra-low 1-nit, making late-night use far easier on the eyes.

OPPO enhances this further in Find X9 Pro with 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, which helps reduce screen flicker and provides a smoother, more comfortable viewing experience, especially at night. In Find X9, PWM dimming is 3840Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 further enhances display durability in Find X9 Pro, while the Find X9 gets the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Groundbreaking Image technology

The Find X9 Series continues OPPO's longstanding partnership with Hasselblad. In the latest series, the Find X9 Pro is equipped with the all-new, pro-grade Hasselblad Master Camera System. The upgrades are substantial – A new Ultra XDR Main camera and a 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto lens deliver exceptional zoom performance.

The Find X9 Pro's camera setup includes a 50MP Main camera (23mm), a 50MP Ultra-wide camera (15mm), a 200MP Hasselblad Periscope Telephoto camera (70mm), and a 21mm True Color Camera. The front camera is a 50MP Ultra-Clear unit supporting 4K 60fps and Dolby Vision video. Coming to the rear camera unit, all three cameras support 4K 60fps recording in Dolby Vision HDR. The Main camera and Telephoto lens further support 4K video at 120fps in Dolby Vision.

The Find X9 features a 50MP Main camera, a 50MP Periscope Telephoto camera, a 50MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 21mm True Color Camera. Its front camera is a 32MP unit. This setup also supports 4K 60fps video recording in Dolby Vision HDR, along with 4K video at 120fps in Dolby Vision using the Main camera.

The Main camera is co-developed with imaging pioneer Sony. With improvements, it now captures 30% more light than the previous generation. This results in brighter and clearer images, especially in low-light environments. It also introduces Real-Time Triple Exposure technology for every frame. This technique helps the camera merge three different exposures in real time, preserving details such as shadows, highlights, and midtones in photos.

The True Color Camera system is unlike anything we have seen in mobile photography. It addresses an important issue – reproducing true colors as they are. When we click pictures in low-light environments, say in a café, or in vibrant scenes like neon-lit streets, smartphone cameras often fail to accurately reproduce color tones. The True Color Camera system solves this problem remarkably well. It uses an advanced technique called a spectral sensor to divide the image into a grid of 2 million spectral pixels. It then measures the color temperature variations to reproduce the most accurate color tones.

The star attraction of the OPPO Find X9 Pro is its 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto lens. For those who love mobile zoom photography, this camera will be a delight to work with. What makes it unique is the 200-megapixel sensor – the highest resolution ever in an OPPO smartphone. The large sensor gathers more light and thus produces clearer, brighter images with more natural color reproduction.

You can also take 16K-level resolution images using the Hasselblad Hi-Res Mode. In this mode, you can capture images in 16K Ultra HD, and cropping a specific portion of the photo won't result in losing clarity as the quality remains the same as the original. This option is ideal for outdoor shots when you want to crop out a certain object or portion of the frame.

As mentioned earlier, the zoom prowess of this lens is exceptional. At 3x optical zoom, it delivers clearer pictures. At 6x, the zoom output matches a 50-megapixel clarity. It doesn't stop there; the advanced zoom gives you up to 13.2x zoom without compromising image quality. Imagine you're on a hike and want to capture a gorgeous mountain peak in the distance; that's when this comes in handy.

The power of the 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto lens becomes even more useful at concerts. It's made for capturing performances. If you want to shoot a subject at a distance, say a singer on stage, OPPO's Super Resolution algorithm allows zooming up to 120x. This is in addition to the 13.2x lossless zoom.

Capturing videos during concerts can be challenging too. The 200MP Hasselblad lens includes a“Stage Mode” to record videos without interference from harsh lights or sharpness issues. It optimizes settings specifically for concert recording. Also, the Find X9 Pro's built-in four-microphone array is designed to reduce ambient noise and capture the performer's voice using the“Sound Focus” feature.

The minimum focusing distance of this lens is 10 centimeters, which means it can easily be used as a macro lens to capture close-up shots with clarity.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500: Improved performance and efficiency

The chipset in the Find X9 Series is the all-new MediaTek Dimensity 9500. It offers a 32% CPU performance increase over the previous chipset. OPPO has used its proprietary Trinity Engine, co-developed with MediaTek, for the chipset's resource management. It ensures high performance and superior power efficiency.

For example, a feature called Chip-Level Dynamic Frame Sync tracks real-time rendering demands and allocates computing power accordingly. This means the phone maintains 37% smoother performance in high-stress scenarios. Several major features also help reduce power consumption across the CPU, GPU, and DSU. The result is smoother operation during tasks such as 4K 60fps HDR video recording and gaming, which would otherwise slow down the system and drain the battery.

OPPO has also made significant upgrades to its Advanced Vapor Chamber Cooling System. In the Find X9 Pro, the total dissipation area is 36,344mm2, a 33.7% increase over the previous generation. In the Find X9, it expands 21.6% to 32,052.5mm2. This VC system now uses high-performance thermal gel, extensive graphite, and ultra-fine stainless-steel mesh to greatly improve thermal conductivity. The vapor chamber extends coverage to the camera module and other critical components to prevent thermal throttling during long 4K recording or gaming.

Battery for Pro Level performance

The Find X9 Pro carries a 7500 mAh silicon-carbon battery, while the Find X9 packs a 7025 mAh cell. Both are designed for multi-day use, even for heavy users. Despite the larger capacities, the devices haven't become thicker. The Find X9 Pro remains 8.25 mm and the Find X9 stays at 7.99 mm.

OPPO's battery innovation is rooted in its proprietary SUPERVOOC technology, which offers fast and safe charging.

In the OPPO Find X9 Series, the batteries are tuned to work efficiently with the chipset and software. On a single charge, they can comfortably deliver two days of typical use, including gaming, video recording, and daily tasks.

OPPO guarantees that the batteries will retain around 80 percent of their capacity even after five years of use. This longevity comes from OPPO's third-generation silicon-carbon battery technology. Compared to traditional graphite-based batteries, the 15 percent silicon content offers higher energy density. This allows the battery to store more power without being bulky.

Also, it can handle heavy loads and degrade slowly compared to traditional batteries.

OPPO offers multiple charging options. The 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging can juice up the smartphone for hours of power in just minutes. The devices also support 55W fast charging with compatible third-party PD chargers. For wireless charging, 50W AIRVOOC is best suited. They also support 10W reverse wireless charging. With multiple charging options providing versatility and safety, the OPPO Find X9 Series gives users peace of mind about the battery running out.

ColorOS 16: Seamless animations and Strong AI tools

ColorOS 16 introduces smoother animation throughout the interface. With the Luminous Rendering Engine powering Seamless Animation, transitions across the OS appear unified and fluid.

OPPO's AI features are integrated system-wide. The AI Hub collects key AI tools for easy access.

AI Mind Space is perhaps the most impressive integration in the new OPPO Find X9 Series. It transforms how users organise and create content. It acts as a unified base for all items you save, such as articles, schedules, photos, messages, and more. It goes beyond storage by understanding content and acting on it.

For example, imagine seeing a concert poster. Open the camera and activate AI Mind Space. It automatically recognises key details like date and time and suggests adding the event directly to your calendar without taking a photo. This means fragmented information usually saved through screenshots or notes can be integrated seamlessly.

Capturing content is simple. A three-finger swipe saves whatever is on screen. The Snap Key can also activate AI Mind Space: short press to trigger it or long press to add a voice note.

AI Mind Space works with Google Gemini for planning, researching, summarising, and scheduling. For example, you can say,“Plan a trip to Japan using all the notes and articles I have saved in Mind Space,” and Gemini will analyse your saved content and generate a tailored itinerary.

AI Recorder performs real-time transcription, speaker recognition, and instant summarisation for meetings and lectures. AI Writer supports proofreading, captions, reports, lists, notes, and ideation across system and third-party apps. AI Portrait Glow improves low-light portraits with advanced skin-tone optimisation. The video editor in the Album app offers trimming, speed adjustments, music, cropping, text, and filters.

Conclusion

OPPO Find X9 Series marks a significant leap in pro-level mobile photography. With its 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto lens, the smartphone brings a new standard in zoom photography. The complementing Ultra-wide and True Color lenses further advance imaging quality. For anyone enthusiastic about mobile zoom photography and 4K video recording - whether as a professional or as a personal extension of their craft - this phone is a natural choice. It enables pro-level output using its meticulously engineered camera setup, which includes several industry firsts.

Adding to its appeal is OPPO's signature elegance. The series, as with all OPPO devices, is slim and visually striking. With the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 debuting on this device, and a 7500 mAh battery designed for long-term durability, the OPPO Find X9 Series stands as a strong contender among India's flagship smartphones in 2025. If you're after a flagship that's reasonably priced, delivers the capabilities of a perfect camera phone with amazing zoom quality, exceptional video, and solid overall performance, the OPPO Find X9 is worth a shot.