Nexus Uranium Appoints Jon Winter To Advisory Board

(CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: JA7) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Winter to the Company's Advisory Board, effective December 1, 2025.

Mr. Winter brings more than 40 years of experience in environmental permitting, regulatory affairs, and mine-site operations across North America and Central America. His appointment strengthens Nexus' advisory capabilities as the Company advances its uranium project portfolio through the permitting and development process.

"Jon's extensive experience in uranium permitting and environmental compliance, specifically with respect to the permitting of enCore Energy's Dewey-Burdock project, represents a significant addition to our team," said Jeremy Poirier, Chief Executive Officer. "His hands-on operational background at in-situ uranium facilities, combined with his track record of securing permits from federal and state agencies, will be invaluable as we advance our U.S. uranium projects toward development."

About Jon Winter

Mr. Winter has over 40 years of experience in the extractive industries and public service. He has worked in the mining environmental health and safety field on permits for development projects and operating facilities, site compliance management, ISO 14001 Environmental Management, mine site reclamation, and management of municipal public works.

Mr. Winter has been involved at the operational level at in-situ uranium and surface gold mining operations in Wyoming, South Dakota, Washington State, Colorado, and Honduras. He has been a key team member in the development of permits and approvals from multiple state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), U.S. Forest Service (USFS), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USF&W), and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

Mr. Winter holds degrees in Biology and Rangeland Ecology from Mesa State College and the University of Wyoming.

In connection with his appointment, the Company has granted 30,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to Mr. Winter pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan. The RSUs vest equally in 25% tranches over 12 months beginning on the date of grant, and each RSU entitles the holder to one common share of the Company upon vesting. The RSUs and the underlying shares are subject to restrictions on resale and transfer in accordance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange policies, and will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company holds five uranium projects in the United States: Chord and Wolf Canyon in South Dakota; South Pass and Great Divide Basin in Wyoming; and Wray Mesa in Utah. These projects have seen extensive historical exploration and are located in prospective development areas. Nexus also holds the Mann Lake uranium project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.