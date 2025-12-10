Russians Attack Donetsk Region More Than 1,700 Times In 24 Hours, One Person Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the regional police on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“On December 9, the police recorded 1,722 strikes on the front line and residential areas... Eight civilian objects were destroyed, including two residential buildings,” the report said.

It is noted that nine settlements were under fire: the cities of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, and the villages of Hryshyne and Zavydo-Kudasheve.

In particular, in Kostiantynivka, the Russians wounded a civilian with an FPV drone strike.

In Druzhkivka, two FPV drones damaged a private house and a municipal enterprise. In Kramatorsk, a private house was damaged by a drone attack.

In Sloviansk, an enemy Molniya-2 UAV damaged an infrastructure facility. In Lyman, the occupiers used an FPV drone to shoot down a civilian car.

As a result of strikes by Geran-2 drones in Dobropillia, there is destruction on the territory of an enterprise, and a farm was damaged in Zavydo-Kudasheve.

As reported, on the evening of December 8, the Russian army struck Kramatorsk, injuring two women, two men, a girl, and a boy.