Defense Forces Refute Russian False Claims About Capture Of Siversk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the“East” military group on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“In the Sloviansk direction, the situation in the Siversk area remains tense. At the same time, statements about the enemy establishing control over the city are not true,” the military noted.

Taking advantage of the weather conditions, the Russians are trying to infiltrate the city in small assault groups. Defense forces are destroying the invaders in the city and on its outskirts.

Similarly, Russian attempts to plant flags in the city to create a propaganda image are ending in losses. Artillery units and strike UAVs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are being used for fire damage.

Defense Forces units in the area of responsibility of the“East” military group repelled 84 Russian assaults over the past day.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 48 assaults in the areas of Shakhove, Ivanivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, Dachne, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary data, 122 invaders were neutralized in this direction, including 87 irrevocably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two cars, six motorcycles, two ground robotic complexes, seven unmanned aerial vehicles, three units of special equipment, two personnel shelters, and 13 shelters for enemy personnel.

The defense of Pokrovsk continues, with Ukrainian troops controlling nearly 13 square kilometers in the north of the city. Search and assault operations and the elimination of invaders in urban areas are ongoing.

The situation in the Myrnohrad area remains difficult. Ukrainian units continue to carry out their assigned tasks and hold their positions.

The enemy is conducting intensive assault operations, trying to penetrate and gain a foothold in the southeastern outskirts of the city. Defense forces are destroying Russian assault groups using all available means.

Additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure the uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to the defense forces and timely evacuation.

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Operational Command, the enemy continues to suffer the heaviest losses - 372 invaders over the past day.

Also, 827 UAVs of various types and 49 units of other weapons and equipment were destroyed.

Over the past day, 31 Russian UAV crews were hit.

Missile forces and artillery units carried out 1,118 fire missions.

As reported by Ukrinform, at a certain stage in the fall, there were no Ukrainian troops left in Pokrovsk, but since November 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to take control of about 13 square kilometers within Pokrovs, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, the Defense Forces continue to support the northern part of the city approximately along the railway line. In addition, they control about 54 kilometers west of Pokrovsk.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine