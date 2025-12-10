In Donetsk Region, SOF Destroy Group Of Russians Trying To Infiltrate Ukrainian Rear

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces reported this on Telegram and released a video.

During special operations in the forest area of the Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers successfully destroyed five Russian servicemen.

Taking advantage of the weather conditions, the enemy wanted to infiltrate the rear of Ukrainian positions, but the Special Operations Forces prevented them from doing so.

Air Defense Forces destroy 50 out of 80 Russian drones

As reported by Ukrinform, border guards thwarted the night movement of Russian infantry in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo: 3rd Special Forces Regiment of Ukraine